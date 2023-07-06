WATCH: The R-Rated romance heats up in first trailer for ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

All week long, Red, White & Royal Blue has been edging us with all-too-brief clips of the highly anticipated gay romance. But now it’s finally–finally!--time for the big release… of the film’s full-length trailer.

And the best part? It doesn’t shy away from the fact that this movie’s going to be very, very gay!

Based off the massively popular New York Times best-seller from Casey McQuiston, Red, White & Royal Blue tells the swooning love story of “First Son” of the U.S., Alex Claremont-Diaz (The Kissing Booth‘s Taylor Zakhar Perez), and British royalty, Prince Henry (Handsome Devil‘s Nicholas Galitzine).

At the outset, Alex and Henry are “frenemies” at best, and their fraught relationship becomes a matter of international relations after a cake-related incident at a royal wedding.

At his mother/Madam President’s (Uma Thurman) request, Alex jets across the pond to mend his relationship with the prince. But it’s during their reluctant press tour that the two realize they have more in common than they initially thought… including a mutual attraction.

Cue the Lil Nas X track!

Red, White & Royal Blue has been one of our most anticipated movies ever since the adaptation was first announced, and it certainly didn’t hurt when the gorgeous Zakhar Perez and Galitzine were cast in the lead roles.

But what’s had us the most intrigued was that the film received an R-rating—surprising news considering the book itself had amassed an audience of all ages. Was this thing about to get hot and heavy? Or was the stricter rating due to the fact that this rom-com happens to focus on a gay couple, and not a straight one.

While the jury’s still out, the new trailer does offer some fleeting glimpses of intimate moments between Alex and Henry, proving the film won’t skimp on sex and skin entirely. And there’s even a “scandalous” little butt grab moment in the White House! Frisky, eh?

Red, White & Royal Blue is the first feature from filmmaker Matthew López (best known as the writer of the Tony Award-winning play, The Inheritance), and was co-written by Ted Malawer. Additional cast includes Sex/Life’s Sarah Shahi, Traffic‘s Clifton Collins Jr., Love, Victor‘s Rachel Hilson, Tales Of The City‘s Juan Castano, and legendary gay British comedian Stephen Fry.

Red, White & Royal Blue premieres August 11, streaming exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video. Check out the trailer below: