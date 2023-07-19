WATCH: This award-winning drama features one of the hottest scenes in a laundromat you’ll ever see

A lot can happen in 24 hours.

Just ask Richard Linklater, who’s made one of the best-reviewed movie trilogies ever with Before Sunrise/Sunset/Midnight, each following a day in the life of two strangers-turned-lovers.

Mutt, the feature debut from rising filmmaker Vuk Lunglov-Koltz, follows in Linklater’s footsteps—honing in on one eventful day in New York in the life of a young man named Feña (Lío Mehiel)—but carves a path of his own, telling a story that’s intimate, groundbreaking, and distinctly queer.

Since transitioning, Feña’s been concerned with looking forward, but hits some road blocks when loved ones from his past suddenly re-enter his life.

First, there’s his ex, John (Cole Doman), who he encounters one night out at a bar—clearly these two didn’t end on the best terms, but there’s a sense of unfinished business that brings them back into one another’s orbit.

The next morning at work, Feña gets a surprise visit from his kid sister, Zoe (MiMi Ryder), who’s cutting classes. Feña’s fraught relationship with their mother has kept the siblings at arm’s length, but his big brother instincts kick in when he realizes his sister needs his help.

Meanwhile, Feña’s spending the entire day anxiously awaiting his father Pablo’s (Alejandro Goic) arrival from Chile, who’s crashing with him while he visits the city. They haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, and Feña’s bracing for what Pablo might say about his transition.

Each interaction brings new shades to Mutt‘s stunning character portrait, and Mehiel delivers an astounding performance in their first feature leading role. At Sundance, where the film made its world premiere, the actor was awarded the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting, becoming the first-ever trans performer to receive the honor.

We first caught the film at Sundance, where we named it one of our favorites of the festival—and gave a special shout-out to the crackling chemistry between Mehiel and Doman (with a particular scene in a laundromat that’ll make you sweat.)

After a rapturous reception at LA’s Outfest, Mutt is finally heading to theaters, courtesy of queer arthouse distributors Strand Releasing. It’s set to open August 18 at New York City’s Film Forum, with more cities/theaters/dates to be announced shortly.

You can watch the first trailer for Mutt below: