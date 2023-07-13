Romance, jokers, and one dangerous massage: 10 must-see films at LA’s Outfest 2023

(clockwise from top left) ‘Down Low,’ ‘Cora Bora,’ ‘Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes,’ ‘The People Joker’ | Image Credits: Outfest

It’s time once again to raise the curtain on one of the biggest and best queer events of the summer, Outfest!

This week, Los Angeles’ premier LGBTQ+ film festival returns with an incredible lineup, bearing the defiant theme “Future Without Fear.” From July 14-24, the star-studded event takes over some of the city’s most iconic venues, featuring more than 170 films representing 25 countries. Plus, a large number of Outfest’s titles will be made available through the virtual program, so film lovers from all over can join in on the celebration.

As always, the fest’s roster is jam-packed with can’t-miss events from world premieres to special screenings to shorts programs, panels, parties, and so much more. Things kick off opening night with a screening of highly anticipated coming-of-age story Aristotle And Dante And The Secrets Of The Universe—featuring a red-carpet roll-out for the stars at the historic Orpheum Theatre—and celebrations wrap up 11 days later with a closing night ceremony featuring illuminating pop doc Chasing Chasing Amy. And, in between… well, where do we even begin???

Long story short, Outfest 2023 is going to be another one for the books. In anticipation, Queerty has assembled a preview of this year’s fest, shouting out 10 of the most exciting feature films to screen at this year’s fest that you’ll want to check out. And, below that is a list of even more must-see features we’ve previously highlighted on the site.

We have a feeling you’ll be hearing a lot more about these movies in the future, so be sure to add them to your watch list!