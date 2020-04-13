WATCH: The trailer for ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ has arrived

The trailer for RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race has arrived.

The spinoff of Drag Race will see celebrities compete in a drag show to earn money for their favorite charities. Each week will see three competitors hitting the runway for a $30,000 prize. Drag Race alum Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo will also appear as advisors to the contestants.

Beyond that, details on the show remain mum. That also includes the identities of the celebrity contestants, which will not be revealed until each episode airs. Personally, we’re hoping for a reprise of Tom Holland’s “Umbrella” rendition. That said, if Sarah Palin shows up as she did on The Masked Singer, we will start a boycott.

The four-episode limited series arrives on VH1 on April 24.