WATCH: ‘The White Lotus’ returns with sex, mystery, and Jennifer Coolidge—what more could you want?

Who’s ready to check back in to The White Lotus?

Mike White’s scathing social satire returns to HBO this month with a brand-new location and an all-new ensemble. Well, almost all new.

Yes, the gay gods are looking out for us because Jennifer Coolidge’s affection-craving Tanya McQuoid is back for another stay! This time, she’s off to sceninc Siciliy, bringing along the beau she met back in Hawaii (Jon Gries, also returning), as well as her plucky assistant (Haley Lu Richardson).

“Whenever I stay at a White Lotus,” Coolidge’s Tanya says, “I always have a memorable time. Always.”

Related: No one had “Jennifer Coolidge with a machine gun” on their 2022 Bingo card but they all do now

But it seems like Tanya might be something of an Angel Of Death for the swanky hotel chain since the new season’s trailer shows someone getting walked across the beach in a body bag. Do we have another murder mystery on our hands?

If so, The White Lotus: Sicily offers up plenty of potential victims—and suspects. Among the many vacationers we’ll meet are: the DiGrassos, three generations of men who seem to have their fair share of “lady problems” (played by F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Adam DiMarco).

There’s also a pair of sexy, young, well-to-do couples who apparently don’t know what to do with all the money they’ve got. Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe play one pair, while Meghann Fahy and Theo James star as the other. Sexual tensions inevitably arise.

Related: Here’s all of the queer, must-see movies and TV shows headed your way this fall

And, though Murray Bartlett will be sorely missed, we’re excited to see what Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore does as this season’s hotel manager. She’s surely going to have her hands full (we just suggest she stays away from her guests’ luggage).

Fresh off of an Emmys sweep in the “Limited or Anthology Series” categories, Mike White’s The White Lotus: Sicily premieres on HBO (and simultaneously streams on HBO Max) on October 30.

You can watch the long-awaited trailer below: