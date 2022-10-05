No one had “Jennifer Coolidge with a machine gun” on their 2022 Bingo card but they all do now

Fresh off her Emmy win for The White Lotus — and the acceptance speech that had the crowd cheering — the incomparable Jennifer Coolidge has nearly broken the internet again.

In Amazon’s upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

Well, Coolidges’s character is going for full protection, and Twitter has found its new savior. We’re not the biggest fans of machine guns, but somehow it feels right:

This still of Emmy winning Jennifer Coolidge holding a gun got me GAGGING. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kAMsbWx7pm — Vince (@vincentlao18) October 4, 2022

Jennifer Coolidge as an overbearing mother in law with a machine gun is everything I never knew I needed https://t.co/k1vaH9mVmz — sla(y)ter (@slayerareno) October 5, 2022

I BELIEVE IN GUN CONTROL (Jennifer Coolidge should control all the guns) https://t.co/zAPUE3zjOu — Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) October 4, 2022

If I have to die from gun violence, let it at least be from Jennifer Coolidge. pic.twitter.com/DBbUlRSDWn — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) October 4, 2022

I never knew I needed to see Jennifer Coolidge with a machine gun until now pic.twitter.com/YrEAcj9gNP — Kyle🔺 (@ItsThatEM) October 4, 2022

I will only go to war if led by Carly Rae Jepson with her sword and Jennifer Coolidge with her machine gun pic.twitter.com/owVWyUbryl — ‎Christopher (@chrismegrath) October 5, 2022

Shotgun Wedding premieres January 27 on Prime Video. Watch the full trailer below…