‘Wellmania’ star Lachlan Buchanan raises heart rates both on and off the screen

Actor Lachlan Buchanan has been a fixture on both Australian and American television screens, and his latest role as Gareth “Gaz” Healy on the Netflix series Wellmania, which we recently discovered and are currently obsessed with, is no exception.

The Australia-born actor’s resume includes familiar shows including Teen Wolf, The Young and the Restless, and Station 19. While his handsome looks have always made us swoon, one thing for certain is he’s only gotten more handsome throughout the years:

If you haven’t tuned into Wellmania, you’re missing out on a fun-filled journey into the life of journalist and party girl, Liv Healy (Celeste Barber). But you’re also missing out on seeing Buchanan as Liv’s brother Gaz.

Full of references to pop culture and the wellness industry and all its idiosyncrasies, the first season premiered on Netflix back in March.

It follows Liv as she navigates her busy life as a journalist and soon-to-be TV show judge. Things get completely turned upside down when her purse is stolen and she’s required to get medical approval before re-obtaining her green card so she can return to the United States for work.

As a result, we’re introduced to her Gaz, who just so happens to work at a local gym.

Gaz and his fiancé Dalbert “Dal”, played by the equally handsome Remi Hii, have a prominently featured side story throughout each episode as Liv helps them navigate their impending wedding.

Now, let’s take a deep dive into@lachiebuch‘s Instagram page, since we know that’s why you clicked on this post in the first place…

Any body is a summer body, and Lachlan’s is *chef’s kiss*

Lachlan’s sex appeal is undeniable. Even straight-identifying guys agree.

“I’m straight and this is hot bud!,” said one commenter as proof.

The rest of the comments are essentially all flame emojis and/or heart eyes. *wipes sweat from brow*

Double-tapping for this dog daddy

It’s not clear whether this corgi is his, but we’re too distracted by Lachlan’s muscles to care.

And if you swipe right, you’ll understand what we mean when we say he can toss us around in the pool anytime.

Suddenly we have an interest in collecting stamps

Lots of followers commented about their stamp collections.

“I see something I’d enjoy collecting,” said one commenter added.

We don’t think they meant the stamps…

He’s almost always wearing shorts, but there’s no shortage of abs on his feed…