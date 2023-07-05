Wham!’s Andrew Ridgeley recalls his final moments with bandmate George Michael

From childhood pals to global pop stars overnight, the story of WHAM! is one of friendship amid a meteoric rise to fame.
It’s the strong connection between George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley that serves as the through-line for Netflix‘s new documentary, Wham!, which dives deep into the pop duo’s white-hot success in the ’80s—and their decision to part ways while they were on top of the world.
The doc provides a never-before-seen look at Wham!’s journey with support from Michael’s estate and unprecedented access to his archive, plus a first-hand account of their superstardom from Ridgeley himself, who has largely remained out of the public eye these past few decades.
To mark the documentary’s debut, Ridgeley exclusively spoke with People and opened up for the first time about his final conversations with his friend and band mate before Michael’s passing on December 25, 2016 at the age of 53.
Though they seldom made public appearances together—and never got around to doing an official reunion, as widely speculated—the pair remained in close contact and frequently met “over the Scrabble board,” it turns out.
As Ridgeley reveals, Michael was “a big fan [of the board game,] and we’d have regular games of Scrabble.”
Their last match was “a few months prior to his passing,” and Ridgeley jokes he was exacting revenge after Michael had beaten him just the week before.
It’s pretty adorable to hear that these two maintained such a playful and youthful connection, especially when you consider that they first met as classmates at a secondary school (basically, “high school” in the U.K.) in their early teens.
“It took us right back to just… the essence of our schoolboy friendship and one-upmanship,” Ridgeley recalls of their regular Scrabble bouts. “It was a game that stimulated him, and me also.”
Wham! arrives ahead of Michael’s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this fall, honoring the a achievements of the trailblazing gay musician.
Speaking of his old pal’s honor, Ridgeley says it is “obviously a great privilege, and I’m sure that he would recognize it as such. He was aware of the meaning of accolades from his peers.”
“He would be very rightly proud, and he deserves his place there. You know, he is a genuine legend and an icon of contemporary music,” Ridgeley continues. “He was probably the finest singing voice and songwriter of his generation. There ain’t too many that held a candle to him.”
People closes out its chat with Ridgeley by asking what he’d say to Michael if he were alive today:
“What would I say to him? Oh, let’s go and have a drink.”
The documentary Wham! is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.
4 Comments
Cam
I heard Michael wrote the song himself but ended up putting Ridgely on as a second writer so he would get royalties as the group was breaking up. Very nice guy.
rand503
When I was young, closeted and still in denial, I beamed right in on George Michael. I was hoping he was gay, and boy was I right. I saw him many years later at a Pride festival concert in DC at the old RFK stadium. We were miles away from the stage, but the place was packed, and he gave a great concert. He also made mention of the torture camps that the Mormons and other religious groups inflict upon young people who are suspected of being gay. He was very much disturbed by this and raised money to combat the problem.
He sang some Songs from the Previous Century, and that was a highlight for me.
Pietro D
Sorry, I’m too young to remember fully what caused the breakup of WHAM? I realize George wanted a solo career, but how did it all go down? What became of Andrew and how or why would Andrew want to mantain a platonic realationship with his ex-partner.
RIGay
I love George Michael; incredibly talented, but I had a problem after he came out, and he turned into this… miserable, self-loathing gay man who thought every gay man was self-loathing and miserable. He always spoke in those terms and used that to generalize gays. Really irritated me to no end.