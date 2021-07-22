Whatever you do, do NOT ask Melania Trump this question

Former first lady Melania Trump has always been a bit of an enigma. There are so many unanswered questions people have about her.

Does she really love her husband? Is she really fluent in five different languages? How did she actually obtain that “Einstein Visa”? What are her thoughts on Christmas? Oh, wait, we already know the answer to that one.

But according to Michael Wolff, author of the book “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” there’s one question even members of Trump’s most inner circle have, but they’re too afraid to ask: Where does Melania Trump live? Like, for real though, where does she actually live?

It’s something many people have wondered about, but few know the answer to. Wolff says that among Trump insiders the controversial topic has become the “third rail that nobody wants to touch.”

“Nobody really knows where Melania lives,” he tells the Daily Mail. “She is not with him a lot of the times. This was true when he was in the White House and it’s true now.”

This computes with another story published by PEOPLE earlier this month in which insiders said the ex-FLOTUS has her “own family” and that they “do many things together and not necessarily with Donald.”

They did not elaborate on who her “own family” was, but it’s clearly not her husband.

Adding another layer of mystery to it all is that Wolff spent several hours with the Trumps when they invited him to dinner at Mar-a-Lago and that they appeared to be happy, or at least, um, happyish.

“Dinner was like a wedding party, with Donald and Melania at the head table, greeting people the entire time,” he said.

But he still called the whole experience a bit “mindboggling.”

In 2017, Melania famously refused to move from New York to Washington, D.C. for the first six month’s of Trump’s presidency, purportedly so she could renegotiate the couple’s prenuptial agreement.

In 2018, the Washington Post reported that Donald and Melania “spend very little to no time together.” And, over the years, she’s been noticeably absent from family holiday photos on social media.

Last year, Melania Trump’s biographer Mary Jordan, author of “The Art of Her Deal”, described the pair’s relationship as “ultra-complicated,” saying she doesn’t know “any couple that spends as much time apart.”

“People around Trump still have questions,” Wolff explains to the Daily Mail, “but they don’t want to ask those questions.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.