Whatever you do, do NOT ask Donald Trump about Melania!

Where’s Melania?

Good question.

Just don’t ask Donald Trump. It seems to be a sensitive subject for him at the moment.

Last weekend, the one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted ex-president attended a football game at Iowa State, where he was heckled by the crowd and trolled by a plane that flew over the stadium waving a “Where’s Melania?” banner.

With Trump in attendance at the Iowa-Iowa State game, a ‘Where’s Melania?’ banner flies over the stadium. pic.twitter.com/RZIczNVFau — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 9, 2023

While all that was happening, flyers were being distributed amongst the crowd claiming that the ex-FLOTUS was “missing” and urging anyone who’s seen her to please call the Mar-a-Lago security office.

“WHERE IS THIS WOMAN???” the flyers read, with a photo of Mrs. Trump. “WHERE IS OUR FIRST LADY? WHY IS DONALD TRUMP HIDING HER? WE MISS HER.”

Weeks ago, the Trump campaign flew a banner over the Iowa State Fair that said Be Likeable, Ron!



Today, there’s scattered “Missing” flyers all over the rivalry Iowa game — where Trump, DeSantis & several other candidates will both appear. pic.twitter.com/Sv932ulqAr — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) September 9, 2023

Melania has been MIA since Trump announced his latest bid for the White House last November. She hasn’t joined him on the campaign trail and she’s only given one brief interview to Fox News, in which she claimed that she fully backed her husband’s candidacy.

“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she said.

She also hasn’t attended any of his recent arrests, arraignments, or court appearances, nor has she commented on his myriad of legal troubles or the nearly 100 criminal charges he’s currently facing.

“Melania is busy with her son and family and she pays only so much attention to these issues which captivate the media,” an anonymous source told People last month. “Of course these criminal charges are embarrassing to Melania and to Donald, but life goes on and each reacts to stress in different ways.”

At the same time, Trump hasn’t commented on his wife’s apparent absence from his life. (The couple hasn’t been seen together in public in months.) Instead, he’s tried to project an “everything’s fine!” appearance by occasionally making reference to her in his campaign speeches and talking about how she was such a fabulous first lady and will be again when he’s re-elected.

But this past weekend seems to have gotten under his orange exterior.

After being trolled in Iowa, the 77-year-old responded by posting an article on Truth Social written by MAGA activist Laura Loomer accusing Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis of being behind the “shameless and classless political stunt.”

“DeSantis’s campaign staff passed out flyers attacking former First Lady Melania Trump,” Loomer alleged, calling the Florida governor “desperate” and accusing him of abandoning his state, “which is currently one massive hurricane away from a complete insurance market and housing collapse.”

For the record, it’s not actually known if the DeSantis campaign was behind the Iowa stunt. The campaign hasn’t said anything and, so far, nobody has copped to it.

Per New York Magazine:

So who’s behind this rather low-energy Trump attack? We don’t know, but Trump supporters were quick to point the finger at Ron DeSantis, and there is some circumstantial evidence to support that theory. Trump and DeSantis were both at the game in Ames, Iowa, along with a few fellow 2024 GOP presidential candidates who drew far less attention (Vivek Ramaswamy, Doug Burgum, Asa Hutchinson). When the two candidates attended the Iowa State Fair last month, Trump supporters taunted DeSantis in a similar fashion: They had a plane circle the fairgrounds with a “Be likable, Ron!” banner, and distributed flyers declaring the governor an “utter catastrophe” for farmers.

A new Emerson College Poll shows DeSantis has fallen down to 14% in Iowa, running 35 points behind Trump. His numbers are so bad, in fact, that even his biggest donors have begun abandoning ship.

The same poll also found that Trump’s numbers have slipped significantly, dropping to 49%, down from 62% back in May, though he still remains the frontrunner (for now).

Now, back to our original inquiry: Where’s Melania? Perhaps that question is best answered by the ex-FLOTUS herself…