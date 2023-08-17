When not mastering RPGs on Twitch, this ginger fox loves to thrill with shots of his hairy chest

Omer Rosen lives for a good scare.

The New York gaymer (by way of Tel Aviv) is an avid fan of horror video games, dating back to his childhood when he cut his teeth on Diablo 2.

Omer’s affection for the frightening continues to this day.

“My friend Justin and I meet once a week to stream Phasmophobia,” said Omer, who goes by the Twitch handle “VideoHamster.”

It’s a fun horror game where you need to investigate a haunted house and figure out what ghost type you’re dealing with before it kills you. We have tons of silly, jump-scary fun, and our views can startle us some more with sound alerts they trigger.”

Outside of his penchant for the macabre, the 37-year-old also has an irreverent side as well.

He jokingly describes himself on Instagram as “I am a Dunkin Doughnut in a world filled with kale.” This whimsical facet of his personality is reflected in another game he’s currently playing, the newly released Balder’s Gate 3.

It’s worth noting his attraction towards this sword-and-sorcery roleplaying game can be contributed to a certain mouth-watering wizard.

“Got the hots for Gale,” Omer quipped.

In addition to his love of video gamrs, Omer enjoys traveling the world with his handsome husband Zach.

The pair have been together for 12 years and couldn’t be any cuter.

For more on this geeky gaymer, we’ve snatched some of our favorite pix from Omer’s IG.

Enjoy!