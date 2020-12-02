White Party isn’t letting a global pandemic stop it from hosting massive holiday circuit parties

The world’s biggest gay circuit party, White Party Palm Springs, isn’t letting a raging global pandemic stop it from hosting holiday circuit parties abroad.

Last week, event organizers threw a massive, three-day Thanksgiving bash at Mantamar Beach Club Bar & Sushi in Puerto Vallarta.

The party’s Eventbrite page ensured health and safety precautions would be enforced, stating:

Event Health and Safety Guidelines: Limited Event Capacity; Temperature Checks; Mandatory Masks required for entry to all venues; ALL State Health Guidelines strictly enforced for ALL guests.

But video posted to White Party’s official Instagram page shows masks may have been “required for entry,” but many appear to have taken them off after passing through the doors.

Footage shows a packed room. Two of the go-go dancers are wearing masks over their mouths and noses, but two others are not, and many in the crowd are completely maskless.

Another post on White Party’s Instagram page tells a similar story, featuring mostly maskless go-go dancers and partiers.

Comments on both posts have been turned off.

In September, founder Jeffrey Sanker announced White Party’s 2020 Palm Springs event, which attracts upwards of 30,000 people a year, would not be happening due to COVID-19, after originally being rescheduled from April to October.

“With the unpredictable changes in health guidelines surrounding COVID-19 which we respect and are taking seriously, my biggest concern is the safety of our attendees and the people of Palm Springs,” Sanker said in a statement, adding that tickets would not be refunded but could be exchanged for a future event or sold to another guest.

While White Party has canceled its annual party in the U.S. this year, it has continued holding events in Puerto Vallarta. In addition to last week’s Thanksgiving bash, it hosted a Halloween party in October and plans to hold a New Year’s Eve event later this month.

Queerty has reached out to White Party for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.

