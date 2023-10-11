Why Showtime’s historical drama ‘Fellow Travelers’ is a fiery love affair for the ages

Who said history was boring?
Just in time for National LGBTQ+ History Month, Showtime’s can’t-miss new drama, Fellow Travelers, is an epic love story set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing country, when hard-won progress for queer Americans came in fits and starts.
Based on a novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon, the decades-spanning series opens in Washington, D.C. in the 1950s, when Senator Joseph McCarthy stoked fears of the Soviet Union and brought about an era of political repression, targeting homosexuals and anyone suspected to be sympathetic to communist ideals.
It’s here that we’re introduced to Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller (The Normal Heart‘s Matt Bomer), a charismatic war hero and respected government official, and Tim Laughlin (Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey), a meek and idealistic recent college grad. Though neither would dare speak publicly about their sexuality, there’s an implicit connection—and instant attraction—when they first meet.
And so begins a sweeping, years-long romance that finds these two crossing paths time and again, running in tandem with the gay liberation movement, through the Vietnam War and protests of the ‘60s, to the free-love hedonism of the ‘70s, up through the troubling early days of the AIDS epidemic in the ‘80s.
On this National Coming Out Day, we reflect on where we’ve been so that we can celebrate the loud and proud people we are today. With that, let’s take a look at how history unfolds in Fellow Travelers through the lens of Hawk and Tim’s timeless relationship.
The Meet-Cute
Hawk, ever the charmer, makes plenty of appearances at government functions and parties—it’s just that he usually waits to meet guys afterwards, in secret… cruising in the bathrooms. But he didn’t expect to meet Tim, and he definitely didn’t expect the handsome-but-nerdy new guy to order a glass of milk at the bar. When they first chat in public, they play it cool and let their eyes do the real talking. It’s not until Hawk takes Tim to a secret gay club later on that they can properly be acquainted.
The Lavender Scare
Eventually, Hawk secures Tim a job in Senator McCarthy’s (The Wire’s Chris Bauer) offices so that he can spy on the politician’s efforts to weed out communists. Alongside his legal counsel, the infamous Roy Cohn (The OA’s Will Brill), McCarthy spurred what’s become known as the Lavender Scare—an era of conservative moral panic which led to the government-sanctioned persecution of homosexuals and encouraged anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments. With livelihoods on the line, Hawk and Tim did their best to hide right under McCarthy and Cohn’s bigoted noses.
The Beard
Keen on avoiding suspicions, Hawk keeps up appearances with his childhood friend, Lucy Smith (M3GAN’s Allison Williams), the ambitious daughter of his long-time mentor Senator Wesley Smith (Homeland’s Linus Roache). It’s clear that Hawk has a lot of love for Lucy, but we know where his interests really lie. You could call her a beard, sure, but Lucy has a good head on her shoulders, and her companionship will prove to be a lifeline for Hawk as he navigates a life and career where he struggles with revealing his vulnerable side.
Another Perspective
Parallel to Hawk and Tim’s journey is that of Marcus Hooks (Tick, Tick… Boom!‘s Jelani Alladin) and Frankie Hines (Summoning Sylvia‘s Noah J. Ricketts). Marcus is a Black journalist on the Senate beat who shares a friendly rivalry—and a secret—with Hawk, while Frankie is a drag performer at the local nightclub who pivots to a life of activism as the world changes around him rapidly. Like-minded confidantes to Hawk and Tim, these two become their de facto chosen family, and highlight how history plays out differently for queer people of color.
Behind Closed Doors
Even in the bedroom, Hawk and Tim’s ever-evolving dynamic reflects the ebbs and flows of a changing culture. Hawk is a man who likes to call the shots, but the more he gets to know Tim, the more he lets his guard down. Who’s really in control here? As the years go by, the power balance is constantly being re-negotiated, making Fellow Travelers’ central romance a frank, honest, and nuanced depiction of relationships that’ll surely speak to queer audiences.
