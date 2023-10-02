With sex worker drama ‘xXPonyBoyDerekXx,’ is the next great gay story airing on… OnlyFans?

Image Credit: ‘xXPonyBoyDerekXx,’ Arterial Projects

These days, there are so many different streaming options that it can feel impossible to keep up with all the new movies and TV shows dropping every week.

But, lucky for you, the next can’t-miss gay drama? It’s airing on a platform we’d bet you’re already using: OnlyFans.

That’s right, xXPonyBoyDerekXx—described as a “a boundary-breaking digital play fusing theater, film, and mixed digital media into an epic multi-week online event”—is coming very soon to a phone screen near you. It’s story will play out across the internet, both on the subscriber-based content creator site and X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Per Deadline, the piece comes from playwright Gage Tarlton (who co-directs alongside Carlos Cardona), and is executive produced by queer trailblazer John Cameron Mitchell, the man behind classics like Hedwig And The Angry Inch and Shortbus.

The protagonist is the titular “PonyBoyDerek,” who self-describes as an “18 year old twink looking to have fun and fulfill all your needs.” Through real-time posts on X and OnlyFans, audiences will be able to follow the young creator as he “navigates a fraught path of autonomy, capitalism, sexuality, and survival amid the demands of physical commodification in a virtual world.”

PonyBoyDerek remains anonymous thanks to the use of an orange ski mask, but producers tease he’s “an up-and-coming viral internet star,” whose real identity won’t be revealed until the drama’s final scenes. He’ll co-star alongside adult film icon Boomer Banks, who can also soon be seen in season two of OUTtv’s reality series, X-Rated: NYC.

It’s my birthday!!!! So excited to start my OnlyFans journey. As a birthday gift, it would mean so much if you RETWEET, FOLLOW, AND SUBSCRIBE TO ME! ?? pic.twitter.com/k8iVkgpjRn — xXPONYBOYDEREKXx (@PONYBOYDEREK) October 2, 2023

Back in late August, PonyBoyDerek first began using X just like any other gay—that is to say, posting nearly nude selfies, thirsting over Aaron Taylor Johnson, and RTing Charli XCX. But, the whole time, he’s been teasing that something was coming.

Today—his “18th birthday”—the creator was finally able to announce his OnlyFans account, which it appears he’s already uploaded his first bit of content to. With a limited time offer of 30% off for your first 30 days, that’s only $6.99 a month, which is certainly cheaper than most other streaming platforms out there (plus, no ads!).

We genuinely have no idea where PonyBoyDerek’s journey will take us, but it has been described as “an incendiary coming-of-age story.” Speaking with Deadline, Mitchell offered the following about this one-of-a-kind art piece:

“Gage Tarlton hacks the commercial source code of the OnlyFans hi-tech strip club to craft a totally new kind of humane storytelling,” the filmmaker shares. “It flips the camera back onto the viewer to force them to experience the actual humanity behind digital sex work. Finally! Young intelligent filmmakers and theater-makers subvert the Porn Industrial Complex for the purpose of empathy!”

Whatever goes down, you can guarantee we’ll be tuning in to watch it all unfold. If you’re curious, you can follow PonyBoyDerek on X and Onlyfans. Happy streaming!