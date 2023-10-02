EXCLUSIVE: Gay adult film stars take us behind the scenes in the drama-filled second season of ‘X-Rated: NYC’

Image Credit: ‘X-Rated: NYC,’ OUTtv / Daddy TV

“This is the (mostly) true story of four adult film performers strangers picked to work together and have their lives taped, to find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting… X-rated.”

Grab some popcorn—and a towel—because X-Rated: NYC is back, and things are about to get messy.

Returning for a sophomore season, the OUTtv original once again gives us an unprecedented look at the lives of some of the gay adult film industry’s most iconic performers: Boomer Banks, Dante Colle, Joey Mills, and Max Konnor. But we’re sure you’re already well-acquainted with these four!

It’s been about a year since the guys were together, and they didn’t necessarily all part ways on the best of terms, so this reunion’s going to be a little “uncomfortable” to say the least (to use Colle’s words).

And from the looks of a the trailer, it’s going to be a plant-smashing, sex toy-waving, drag queen-tumbling, booty-twerking, screaming-and-shouting-filled good time.

Image Credit: ‘X-Rated: NYC,’ OUTtv / Daddy TV

Season two will find them “rekindling relationships, producing new projects, and partying like adult film stars,” plus—in a pretty meta twist—these new episodes will also follow the foursome around as they premiere the first season of the show. Which surely won’t have them digging up year-old drama, right? (Wrong.)

Produced by Daddy TV, X-Rated is part of a long line of reality shows that stretch the meaning of “reality”—and that’s exactly how we like it. Operating as both a parody of the genre and a fascinating (and surprisingly heartfelt) glimpse behind the scenes, the series comes into its own in season two.

That’s because, while there are plenty of dramatics, X-Rated continues to be an unprecedented platform for frank discussions about the ins and outs of the gay adult film industry, the good and the bad. Last season featured memorable conversations around hookup apps, safe spaces, and gay for pay actors, so we’re looking forward to more opportunities for these guys to get into anything and everything.

X-Rated: NYC Season 2 is set to premiere on October 3 on OUTtv—with new episodes dropping every Tuesday—and Queerty is thrilled to offer a first look at the episodes with this exclusive trailer premiere: