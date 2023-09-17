Gay guys list the aspects of adult films that turn them all the way off

Gay porn directors, break out your legal pads, because you’ll be taking some notes. Reddit users in the AskGayMen community have been listing the turn-offs that turn XXX films into total buzzkills.
For many of the commenters on the thread, socks are a nuisance in NSFW fare. “Feet are very expressive,” one person argued. “Are those toes curling or not? Homosexuals want to know!”
Other people begged to differ, though. “The socks make it relatable,” another commenter added. “My feet get cold sometimes!”
Here are other comments from the thread, edited for readability.
“When the guys look so similar that you don’t realize it was a flip f—k.” (“Oh… my… god… You read my mind,” another commenter added. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Is that the original top? Oh, no, he has the Apple Watch. This top has a mole on his inner thigh… so they flipped!’”)
“Too hardcore, not enough intimacy.” (Another Redditor replied, “I started watching massage porn. It’s kinda filling the void.”)
“Over-dramatic moaning. Also, a ‘first timer’ when it’s obvious the guy is a pro because ‘it’ just slips in with no effort.”
“When they play music!” (“Yes!” exclaimed another user. “Let me hear the guys. The worst is when it’s like new age or classical. I’m not here to jerk off to Enya, thank you.”)
“When the top is too busy looking into the damn camera instead of being in the moment with the bottom. I hate that shit.”
“I prefer the full shot of the guys, like a wide shot. I hate when it’s just a closeup.”
“The glug-glug fake gagging noises and performative bottoms.”
“Not enough vocal tops or not showing the top’s face. … Everyone deserves mind-melting orgasms, and I wish they showed the tops getting that too.”
“Not enough romance/sensuality. And above all, the fake moaning. That’s horrendous.”
“The haircuts. I’m sorry, but these damn side buzz with curls or the ice cream cuts just turn me off. And it’s all I see when it comes to twinks.”
“I understand they have to appeal to the widest audience possible, but do they have to go through the same formulaic steps of intimacy in every video? Eventually it’s like watching the same thing and having the actors swap out.”
“The straight guys doing gay for pay. It’s like false advertising, lol.” (“Yes!” another user agreed. “It’s such a turn-off because they’re just not interested.”)
“The unrealistic body shapes. Most gay men are not muscular or have a huge package.”
“Extremely corny story lines.” (“Really? In front of my salad?” quipped another commenter.)
Covid Hermit
“The unrealistic body shapes. Most gay men are not muscular”
YES! Thank you! And BTW, the rest of the gay media landscape (looking at you, editors of Queerty) needs to get this message too. Not everyone is under 25 and buff…and average guys can be pretty f-ing hot too!
Wentz
Have some standards. Not every gross bloke is worth a platform.
newtonfarmer1
Sick of all the tattoos
FreddieW
I don’t like paying a gay porn studio a subscription fee and then being offered a selection that includes things that aren’t gay porn. Leave the political correctness to HRC and Lambda Legal.
newtonfarmer1
Sick of paying for a subscription and then have to pay per video I downloaded
SteveInQueens
I registered just to comment on this article.
Why can’t the porn studios figure this out?
I get that the mechanics of gay sex can be very titillating for some men. But some of us want more than something that can quite frankly come across as a instructional video. I know how gay sex works. I know where everything goes. How ’bout showing some guys actually enjoying themselves doing it rather than focusing on the fact that it is being done? Most of the stuff out there is so unbelievable. It’s always the same positions to improve sightlines for close-ups, the same verbalizations, the same disproportionate facial expressions and body postures.
What makes things worse is that it seems like lately even the amateur porn which had previously been more authentic is now all guys in worse shape copying the same things you can get in studio porn.
dali
I’m also turned off by the “glug-glug” fake gagging noises. I also can’t stand corny acting as you can see in studios like @mendotcum.
Finally, I hate when the guy (usually gay4pay), spits on the d**k before sucking it.
Gay porn is now like straight porn, but without the women.
Man About Town
What makes people think the moaning is fake? Even if it is, it beats the crap out of guys who make no noise at all, implying they’re not even into it.
Granted they’re probably thinking about their paycheck, but still!
GlobeTrotter
God knows I’m no prude, and there are a couple hundred guys across Europe from my “Whoring 20’s” that can readily attest to that, but I’m getting REALLY turned off by the deviant and perverted direction porn has been taking as of late. You can’t watch porn nowadays, regardless of which studio, without someone spitting in your face, f*cking you in the ass then shoving his d*ck in your mouth for you to lick, being forced to drink cum out of some guy’s dripping *ss, and the list goes on and on. And before someone chimes in with, “don’t watch it if you don’t like it”, it seems that ALL the porn studios are moving in this direction, so it doesn’t matter what you watch. And whenever I point out the disgusting nature of these sex acts on some forums, I’m the one that has to justify my stance – that’s the extent to which extreme and deviant sex acts have become so widely accepted in the gay community. And it just keeps getting worse and worse because at its core, this is all about addiction, which you can never get enough of. And so a lot of directors have to resort to more shocking and more extreme sexual depictions to keep their addicts happy. I just can’t anymore…
bachy
100%.
newtonfarmer1
There are two things I really hate about gay porn, first is all the Tattoos, it’s as if everyone has a tattoo these days and it’s a real turn off. Second when you pay to join a site and you have to pay for each video instead of being able to download as many videos as you want to
bachy
1. I have zero interest in cold sexual professionalism: it eliminates any pretense to a real encounter. I’ll take amateurs over pornstars any day. Couldn’t care less that they don’t have six-packs or f*ck eight people at the same time.
2. Enough already with the bright, surgical lighting. Anybody on a porn set ever hear of mood lighting? It’s not a medical procedure. I’m not there to perform a cystectomy.
3. A little mystery can be exciting. Actors don’t need to be 100% exposed/nude. Partially clothed, a garment hanging off the neck or thighs can be so sexy…
4. Stop waxing the genitals. What are you, eight years old? No fussy topiaries either. Pubic hair is a secondary sexual characteristic in humans, which triggers an instinctual erotic response. Why eliminate a natural erotic feature?
mildredspierce
Circumcised masturbation facial cum shots. The actors should be genuinely aroused by each other, like in a Kirsten Bjorn film. Turn off to watch some guy endlessly rubbing his knob and waste a load anywhere but in the other guy’s mouth.
Diplomat
Pros:
Onlyfans full body shot high production quality.
Cons:
Over dose of close ups urks me to no end.
Bottoms w limp dicks. Limp dicks in general.
Poor camera angles.
Guys swallowing loads instead of pushing it out their mouths.
Jim
I hate the close close ups.
Really.
It could be any dick mouth or ass.
I wanna completer fantasy.
Jim
I like Belami films.
Not for the hot guys though I do enjoy the eye candy,
But the models look like they are enjoying themselves!!!