He wore heels to his town’s Veteran’s Day parade, then he was elected mayor in historic victory

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the first pride parade following the 1969 riot at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. Since we’re unable to gather in person this June, Queerty is celebrating pride season with our “Moments of Pride” series. We’re looking back through our archives at stories that have moved or inspired us, made us laugh, opened our hearts and minds, or that simply make us proud. Throughout the spring and into summer, we’ll be commenting on these subjects through today’s lens to show just how far we have come in a half-century. Happy pride!

In 2017, Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano of Del Rio, Texas made headlines when he marched in his town’s Veteran’s Day parade wearing high heels. One year later, he was elected the town’s mayor, beating the incumbent mayor with 62% of the vote.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, 35-year-old Lozano became both the youngest and the first openly gay person ever elected mayor of Del Rio.

“I am not ashamed of who I am,” Lozano told IntoMore after his historic win. “Stonewall happened because drag queens and a minority group stood up to animosity, and I had to go back in the closet [while in the Air Force] because of that same hatred.”