‘X-Men,’ ‘Love, Simon’ star Alexandra Shipp just came out

Actress Alexandra Shipp, known for her roles in Love, Simon and as Storm in the X-Men film series, celebrated pride month by coming out of the closet.

Shipp took to Instagram to share heartfelt words about her own journey, and why she chose to go public.

“Hi,” Shipp wrote in a post on June 1. “I didn’t come out until I was 28. Though I don’t believe in regrets, this would definitely be #1 for myself. I denied denied denied. I struggled with not only my sexuality, but my femininity. I was scared it was too late. I was scared I wasn’t going to be able to get work. I was scared no one would ever love me. Scared. Scared. Scared. It’s exhausting being scared all the time. It’s exhausting chasing other people’s ideas and opinions of who you should be.”

“Today I’m happy in ways I don’t think my kid self could imagine,” she continued. “I get to be exactly who I want to be EVERY F*CKING DAY and it feels incredible!! It’s never too late to be you. If I don’t work because of a flawed, racist and homophobic system, then it was never the right thing for me. I KNOW multiple someone’s love me and I’m so fortunate and grateful for the love they show me on a daily basis. I’m not denying anything anymore. I’m not scared anymore. I have #pride in who I am and what I’m doing on this planet. I am myself and I love LOVE.”

“Sure, we get a month,” she concluded. “But for the past 3 years and for the rest of my life, I’ll be celebrating every day. Because I choose me.”

Shipp’s coming out also happens to coincide with an appearance in queer pop star Hayley Kiyoko’s new video for the song “Chance.” The video sees Kiyoko and Shipp playing lovers in a song about taking a chance on a same-sex crush without knowing the other person’s orientation.