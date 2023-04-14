‘Young Royals’ has started filming its final season & fans have noticed something… strange?

Image Credit: ‘Young Royals,’ Robert Eldrim / Netflix

Sound the trumpets of the Royal Swedish Army Band: Our princes will soon be returning to our screens!

Okay, sure, technically only one of them is a prince, but the star-crossed lovers of Young Royals are both royalty in our hearts.

Anyway, Netflix caused quite a stir this week when it tweeted the official announcement that production had begun on the third season of their hit Swedish romance, a season we learned a couple months back would be its last.

The news came complete with your standard yet oh-so-adorable press photos of the cast cheesing for the camera. Doesn’t it just warm your heart to see them all together again?

Third time’s the charm!



Young Royals Season 3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/VNcYWtEn8A — Netflix (@netflix) April 13, 2023

The series is set in and around the halls of the (fictional) elite boarding school, Hillerska, where royal heir Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) meets and falls for fellow student Simon (Omar Rudberg), who’s there on scholarship and decidedly not next in line for the crown of the Swedish monarchy.

Things left off on a rather dramatic note *spoilers through the end of season two ahead* when Simon finally broke things off with Marcus (Tommy Wättring) and told Wilhelm he loved him—”Wilmon forever!,” as the ‘shippers say.

Meanwhile, upset with August (Malte Gårdinger), Simon’s sister Sara (Frida Argento) decided to go to the police and reveal that he was the one to leak the scandalous video of Wilhelm and Simon together. Oh, the drama!

In other words, it’s about to go down in season three. And, considering it’ll be Young Royals‘ final season, you can expect the show to go out with a bang, tying up loose ends, and—hopefully!—paving the way for Wilhelm and Simon’s bright future together.

But if all of that’s not enough excitement, Netflix also shared a special behind-the-scenes video of the cast getting back together on set for what we can assume is a read-through of the third season’s first episode script.

Nothing but good vibes as the Young Royals cast is back on set for the third and final season! pic.twitter.com/iuLXBU5TBi — Netflix (@netflix) April 13, 2023

It’s all hugs and smiles and Ryding even makes a point to say, “This first episode is going to be wow!”

But wait! Aren’t we missing something? Where oh were is Omar Rudberg? You can’t have “Wilmon” without the “mon”!

Fans quickly took notice of the absence:

A little weird getting a video without Omar in it — sogetthis (@baradubarajag) April 13, 2023

Now, we’re not about to jump to conclusions here. Rudberg’s a busy guy—he was our breakout musical artist of the year at the 2023 Queerties, after all—so maybe his schedule kept him from making it.

Or maybe Simon’s off on his own adventures this first part of the new season, and we’ll catch up with him at a later episode. Look, we’re just guessing, but long story short: We’re not worried about the fate of Wilmon.

Besides, after some ups and downs in their relationship, Wilhelm and Simon are arguably stronger than ever at the end of season two. Which, of course, makes this final season all the more exciting: We’ll finally get to see these two together, taking on the world as a couple!

Here are a few more tweets of fans working through their feeling about the show’s return:

the last ever young royals filming announcement… pic.twitter.com/984sY2QYdF — kerri? | edmar’s pr manager (@y0ungroyals) April 13, 2023

WILLE AND SIMON AGAINST THE WORLD ERA — liz (@taowille) April 13, 2023

the cutest cast i’m gonna miss them so bad pic.twitter.com/qM65pI9Qro — barb | kinda ia (@wilmontouch) April 13, 2023

IT HURTS I CANT SAY GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/CRfG3l4RTe — lalis ͛ (@philtctos) April 13, 2023

With production now under way, a premiere date for Young Royals‘ third and final season has yet to be announced, so stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, check out our interview with Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg from last December, where we asked them fans’ most burning questions. But brace yourselves because these guys are charming!