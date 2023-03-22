YouTube hunk Markiplier’s next frontier may be apparel for trans people

Just months after his charity-driven OnlyFans era, himbo king Markiplier is back to give the LGBTs everything we could want.

A recent Instagram Live for his Cloak apparel line saw the YouTuber fielding a suggestion from a viewer about a new trans-inclusive item the brand could start producing.

He had never heard of the item, wondering aloud, “What are chest binders? Like a sports bra?”

The chat lets him know what’s up:

MARKIPLIER IS GOING TO LOOK INTO MAKING CLOAK BRANDED BINDERS FOR TRANS PEOPLE????? pic.twitter.com/1uX7n0P3zx — wesa ?? he/it/they (@dazaivore) March 18, 2023

He quickly exclaims, “Oh, for trans people! Oh, okay!”

He assures that they’ll look into creating chest binders and encourages folks to submit the idea through his website’s contact feature.

“Honestly, I’ve never heard of that,” he explains. “I’ll look into that immediately.”

For anyone similarly in the dark on chest binders, many transmasc and nonbinary people wear them to flatten the appearance of their chests. Professionally made binders are more effective than a sports bra, while also being more reliable and safer than binding with, say, an ace bandage.

Improper binding can lead to anything from breathing issues to bruised ribs, so readily available and well-made chest binders can be a real life saver.

Half of fans excitement is the opportunity for even more safe chest binding options, and half is because it’s coming from their mostly unproblematic hottie fave.

A fave who, by the way, models the hell out of some Cloak brand apparel:

And who knows? With how filled out his chest is, maybe we’ll get to see the creator himself modeling some binder merch in the future.