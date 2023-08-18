You’ve heard of Tiktok’s “girl dinner”, but wait until you see what’s on the menu for “gay boy dinner”

When you hear the phrase “gay boy dinner”, you might picture a high-protein, low-fat, low-carb, gastronomic delight of some fresh salmon with a side of steamed broccoli. Perhaps a grilled chicken breast and some green beans comes to mind? Well, you might need to think again!

Once again, the queers have co-opted a popular TikTok craze in a hilarious new way, like only we know how.

Last May, Olivia Maher, an assistant to a showrunner who found herself out of work due to the ongoing writers’ strike, shared a TikTok video extolled the virtues of a simple, yet charmingly medieval-peasant-inspired dinner creation that she playfully referred to as “girl dinner.”

“Girl dinner” usually consists of easy-to-grab snack items that can artfully be arranged in such a way that one can justify it as a “meal” if consumed in enough volume.Think some bread, sliced cheese, a couple kinds of crackers, a dish of olives, and maybe some fruit for good measure (paired with a glass of red wine, of course!). After all, who has time to cook during these crazy end of days?

As these things do, the trend took off, with copycats, spoofs, and spinoffs taking over the internet, including one catching fire with the phrase “giiiiirl dinnnnner” sung over and over, subsequently parodied in hysterical fashion.

The phenomenon doesn’t come without its share of controversy, however, including backlash for potentially glorifying eating disorders and unhealthy dietary trends. As of today, “Girl dinner” has garnered over 1.3 billion views. You heard that right.

Enter the gays, who had to take the polarizing trend thaaaat much further.

First, a TikToker named @charlie_bucket_18 quoted the famous line from Olivia’s original post, only he changed “girl” to “boy”.

“This is my meal, I call this boy dinner”, he says, with the words “Gay boy dinner*” in white text above his smiling face. But instead of showing us his version of a quick, easy meal, he shows us…poppers??

“A well balanced meal. #boydinner #gay #gayboydinner #popper #junglejuice #popperstok“, he captioned the video.

While we hope this is simply a joke, and don’t condone drug use in any way, we have to admit this is kinda funny. Charlie’s video, which has thousands of views, inspired even more gay shenanigans involving a certain…product.

One spinoff even changed “gay boy dinner” to “bottom dinner”, with a specially curated “bottom dinner” soundtrack overlaying the scene (call us naive, but we’re not sure what the bowl of ice water is for)?

Some gay TikTok’ers even started spoofing the spoof!

As you can imagine, the phenomenon continued, with countless other LGBTQ+ TikTok’ers jumping in on the craze as well.

One “gay boy dinner” creator even adds, “and you know I got the pink animal crackers, bitch!”, calling his food items both “extra queer”, and “extra masculine.”

As Cindy Lauper sings, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun. But if TikTok is any indication, so do the gay boys. After all, we need our dinner too. Let’s just hope this is all for a good laugh, and we can trust that certain potentially unsafe items are not actually on the menu.