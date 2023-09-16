instastuds

Zac Efron’s boys trip, Curtis Hamilton’s pink hair, & Laith Ashley’s tank tan

By

This week Pepsi finally admitted they were wrong about Madonna, Mitt Romney announced he’s retiring, and a gay artist sold 68 pairs of worn underwear for $50,000. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Keiynan Lonsdale took a vacation.

Josh Popper stretched out.

Taylor Stilson got some sun.

Andrés Camilo checked for rain.

Mehcad Brooks took his time.

Matty Holehouse said goodbye to summer.

Jay Gould posed for Henry Jimenez Kerbox.

Dylan and Zac Efron got together.

David Price showed pit.

Mark Mackillop marked chest day.

Denver Sean hiked the dunes.

Mark Indelicato spent time in the garden.

Laith Ashley showed off.

Curtis Hamilton burned.

Jake Shears came home.

Greg O’Shea sailed away.

Elliott Norris spent the week in Italy.

Ryan O’Connell got to Greece.

The Chainsmokers answered questions.

And Titanius Maximus took a bite.

