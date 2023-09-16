Zac Efron’s boys trip, Curtis Hamilton’s pink hair, & Laith Ashley’s tank tan

This week Pepsi finally admitted they were wrong about Madonna, Mitt Romney announced he’s retiring, and a gay artist sold 68 pairs of worn underwear for $50,000. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Keiynan Lonsdale took a vacation.
Josh Popper stretched out.
Taylor Stilson got some sun.
Andrés Camilo checked for rain.
Mehcad Brooks took his time.
Matty Holehouse said goodbye to summer.
Jay Gould posed for Henry Jimenez Kerbox.
Dylan and Zac Efron got together.
David Price showed pit.
Mark Mackillop marked chest day.
Denver Sean hiked the dunes.
Mark Indelicato spent time in the garden.
Laith Ashley showed off.
Curtis Hamilton burned.
Jake Shears came home.
Greg O’Shea sailed away.
Elliott Norris spent the week in Italy.
Ryan O’Connell got to Greece.
The Chainsmokers answered questions.
And Titanius Maximus took a bite.
5 Comments
Bengali
other than mark indelicato they are all just yuck.
Matt in SD
I really don’t understand this. So they’re not your taste. Okay? Do you really get so upset every time something in the world isn’t curated especially for you? Do you want to make these guys feel bad or something? I don’t get it. Why go out of your way to jump in with ugly language when you could just move on with your day? And where are your photos posted so we can evaluate you? I hope the rest of your day is better.
MISTERJETT
@BEN, YOU’RE YUCK!!!!!
brian6767
Elliot Norris is CAF!!
tommyboy5023
The Chainsmokers are Closer than I thought they were. Im not buying it.