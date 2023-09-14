Mitt Romney is retiring and ripping his Republican colleagues to shreds on the way out

Mitt Romney is not a hero. Once the moderate Republican governor of Massachusetts, the billionaire swung hard to the right when he clinched the GOP presidential nomination in 2012, even accepting the endorsement of Donald Trump.
But unlike other high-profile Republicans, Romney has seemingly engaged in some introspection over the last several years. He was the only Republican senator who voted to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial, and is one of the few voices on the right who outwardly condemns the disgraced ex-president for his role on Jan. 6 and other egregious conduct.
The bar might be low, but compared to his Republican colleagues, Romney is a beacon of political courage.
And now he’s spilling the tea.
The 76-year-old isn’t seeking reelection in 2024; and as a result, is no longer hiding his disdain for many in his caucus. Over the last couple of years, Romney has spoken at length with journalist McKay Coppins, who wrote a soon-to-be released biography of the Utah senator.
Coppins published excerpts from his book in The Atlantic, and Romney’s commentary is scathing.
For example, here’s how he describes Mike Pence:
“Romney had long been put off by Pence’s pious brand of Trump sycophancy. No one, he told me, has been “more loyal, more willing to smile when he saw absurdities, more willing to ascribe God’s will to things that were ungodly than Mike Pence.”
Damn, Gina! That’s pretty harsh. Romney’s views on Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz are equally unflattering:
What bothered Romney most about Hawley and his cohort was the oily disingenuousness. “They know better!” he told me. “Josh Hawley is one of the smartest people in the Senate, if not the smartest, and Ted Cruz could give him a run for his money.” They were too smart, Romney believed, to actually think that Trump had won the 2020 election. Hawley and Cruz “were making a calculation,” Romney told me, “that put politics above the interests of liberal democracy and the Constitution.”
When Hawley objected to the election results on Jan. 6 (after rioters stormed Congress and attempted a coup), Romney appeared to be staring right through his soul.
After nearly six years in the Senate, Romney told Coppins he thinks a “very large portion” of the Republican Party “really doesn’t believe in the Constitution.”
That seemingly includes Mitch McConnell, who’s ruled the GOP Senate caucus for years. Romney sent McConnell a text message on Jan. 2, 2021 warning him about the violence that was expected to unravel four days later.
McConnell never responded. The Republican leader didn’t vote to convict Trump in either of his impeachment trials.
Honestly, what an insightful read. I may not agree with Romney on much, policy wise, but there’s no doubt he loves this country. He is a good man at heart.— John William Smith V (@johnwsmithv) September 14, 2023
Good for him for speaking the truth. I don’t blame him for not running again. I wouldn’t want to be associated with the party either.— Tyler Cook (@tylercook4) September 13, 2023
Romney says his candor has come with a cost, especially to his safety. He’s been spending $5,000 per day on private security for his family since Jan. 6.
Romney told Coppins one Republican lawmaker said he wanted to vote for Trump’s impeachment, but didn’t so he could protect his family.
Despite two impeachments and four criminal indictments, Trump’s hold on the Republican Party seems greater than ever. Romney doesn’t hold much respect for the next wave of GOP senators, including J.D. Vance, the best-selling author of Hillbilly Elegy who turned into a hardcore MAGA head when he successfully ran for senate last year.
“I don’t know that I can disrespect someone more than J. D. Vance,” Romney told Coppins.
The next Senate GOP lunch should be interesting, huh?
Related:
Whatever you do, do NOT ask Donald Trump about Melania!
It’s a sensitive subject for him.
5 Comments
frapachino
Because we are a better society for “ripping” each other apart! Both sides do I and it’s getting really tiresome.
Rambeaux
He has always been a scumbag and he is going out like a scumbag.
Fahd
Regarding his comments on Pence, the Mormons have sort of been a model of flexible Christianity themselve (see polygomy and exclusion of people of color and the “revelations” that led to change of policy on those matters) and who financed along with the Roman Catholics the repugnant proposition 8 in California….?
But, nevertheless, Romney I believe does believe in the U.S. constitution, when as he notes to no one’s surprise, a large portion of the Republican party really doesn’t believe in the Constitution. (No sh*t Sherlock).
Thank you Sen Romney for voting to impeach the Count of Monte Crisco. Your votes were a flicker of hope from the cesspool of a political party the Republicans have become.
Given that the other senator from Utah is ultra-rightwing Mike Lee, I wonder if the possibility that Romney would be primaried by candidates to his right factored into his decision to step down.
Finally, I’ll believe it when I see it. I think he can and might change his mind, especially if the Mormon elite, to which he belongs, try to talk him out of stepping down.
P.S. Also, thanks for your public contempt and antipathy towards that pathological lying grifter “Congressperson” from Long Island.
Mister P
Really Rambo? He is a normal and sane republican, which is something rare.
Cruz and Hawley are crackpots who hate America.
Thad
Romney did one exceptional thing; he headed the Winter Olympics that didn’t lose money and was so popular Salt Lake City wants to host another.