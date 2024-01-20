Zac Efron’s tiny briefs, Jalen Noble’s vacay, & Katya’s big guns

This week Joel Kim Booster talked getting dirty on Fire Island, Lil Nas X issued an apology, and Ariana Grande dropped a new queer anthem. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Calvin Harris turned 40.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Antoni Porowski picked fruit.
Henry Jimenez Kerbox showed off.
Jordan Torres dirtied the mirror.
Tom Daley kept warm.
Zac Efron cooled down.
Paul Sklar did cardio.
Stephen Lomas and Chase Higgenz packed their calendars.
David Hernandez found his light.
Ricky Whittle checked in.
André Lamoglia had pizza.
Zac Snow flexed.
Max Emerson hit the slopes.
Christian Styles turned 27.
Seth Falk stripped down.
Jalen Noble stayed in Jamaica.
Taylor Phillips checked the weather.
James Kennedy jumped on stage.
Carson Tueller opened up.
Antony Tran shed a layer.
Brandon Flynn jumped in.
Kevin McDonald and Katya compared themselves.
And Noah Beck reached the peak.
Related:
Joey Zauzig can’t stop flaunting his gym gains & he’s getting everyone worked up
‘Real Friends of WeHo’ alum Joey Zauzig has been working on his fitness.
2 Comments
Rambeaux
Any week with Kevin McDonald is a good week.
linedrive
Carson Tueller…wow. I don’t know who he is but I saw his pic at the top of the page and scrolled until I found him. A beautiful man and it looks like he has an interesting story to tell.