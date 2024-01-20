instastuds

Zac Efron’s tiny briefs, Jalen Noble’s vacay, & Katya’s big guns

This week Joel Kim Booster talked getting dirty on Fire Island, Lil Nas X issued an apology, and Ariana Grande dropped a new queer anthem. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Calvin Harris turned 40.

Antoni Porowski picked fruit.

Henry Jimenez Kerbox showed off.

Jordan Torres dirtied the mirror.

Tom Daley kept warm.

Zac Efron cooled down.

Paul Sklar did cardio.

Stephen Lomas and Chase Higgenz packed their calendars.

David Hernandez found his light.

Ricky Whittle checked in.

André Lamoglia had pizza.

Zac Snow flexed.

Max Emerson hit the slopes.

Christian Styles turned 27.

Seth Falk stripped down.

Jalen Noble stayed in Jamaica.

Taylor Phillips checked the weather.

James Kennedy jumped on stage.

Carson Tueller opened up.

Antony Tran shed a layer.

Brandon Flynn jumped in.

Kevin McDonald and Katya compared themselves.

And Noah Beck reached the peak.

