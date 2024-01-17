Joey Zauzig can’t stop flaunting his gym gains & he’s getting everyone worked up

Joey Zauzig has been working on his fitness.

It’s very obvious the Real Friends of WeHo alum has been hitting the gym hard since his polarizing MTV show went off the air last year after one season.

Zauzig starred on the derided Real Housewives-esque reality series along with fellow gays Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Jaymes Vaughan, Curtis Hamilton, and Dorion Renaud.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

While the fabricated drama surrounding their fake friendships didn’t vibe with lots of queer viewers – especially fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race – Zauzig did manage to solidify his romance with fiancé Bryan Grossman. The pair officially tied the knot two months after the show’s final episode on April 21, 2023.

Since then, Zauzig has continued sharing his positive advice and affirmations to his legions of social media followers, while simultaneously documenting his own physical transformation.

Although the 31-year-old has been in amazing shape since becoming an influencer, in October he appeared to indicate dissatisfaction with his appearance as he posted a series of before and after photos of himself from his teenage years until now.

“I’ve done it once, I can do it again…,” he captioned several shots of himself shirtless through the years as a document of the ups and downs of his fitness journey. “Don’t forget where you started from.”

In our eyes Zauzig looked to be in fine shape, but we all know how we can be our hardest critics.

He documented his progress with regular updates on his regimen at West Hollywood’s Dogpound gym.

Whether doing a hardcore chain workout or getting his abs snatched to the gawds, Zauzig used his struggles to also motivate his followers.

“6 weeks of consistency.. Just when you think you can’t, you can,” he captioned a post in December, before adding his signature phrase, “Period.”

A few weeks later, he was ready to reap the rewards of his dedication and shared a shirtless mirror selfie with his smooth pecs and abs looking tight AF.

“Thirst trap 💦 for 2 months of consistency and hard ass work + will power,” he wrote. “One of the things that really helped me was getting in a routine of fasted cardio every morning for 45 min.. I hit the treadmill at an incline of 8-10, speed 3.5/3.6.”

Zauzig has also discussed using a metabolic support supplement called Berberine, which has been referred to as “nature’s Ozempic.”

“Basically it makes you stop storing sugars and fats. Not that expensive. It’s this little capsule,” he said, according to Us Weekly. “It’s curbing my appetite. Things are happening. I feel snatched!”

While we can’t vouch for the supplement, there’s no argument he’s doing something right.

Check out more snaps of Zauzig looking mighty fine with and without a shirt on below: