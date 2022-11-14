Zachary Quinto says there are still tons of gay male celebrities afraid to come out

“There’s still a tremendous amount of fear around particularly openly gay men in our industry. There is this long-held and stubborn belief that to identify as an openly gay man on some level means you’re inherently less masculine, inherently less believable as a straight character. There are still actors who believe their careers are better served by not acknowledging their authentic selves. That’s their prerogative, but I think we’re part of a movement that is unstoppable.”—Zachary Quinto speaking with The Independent about why it’s still difficult for gay male stars to come out, even at a time of increased LGBTQ representation in media.
Donston
The fact that those closeted guys and Zachary himself are so obsessed with coming off both “masculine” and “straight-passing” is a big part of the problem. So long as those things are huge priorities then you will always have issues with self-comfort, gay panic, masculinity/femininity, even if you’re “out”. But yes, half of people in the damn industry are probably homosexual, overall homo-leaning, have queer dimensions, are somewhere in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. It’s borderline duh to say there’s a lot of closeted dudes in the industry.
DCguy
Quinto never said that he was obsessed with coming off masculine. He said that there was a long term stubborn belief in the industry and there were actors who still felt it was better to not be their authentic selves.
SDR94103
oh sweetie, you forgot your meds, again.
Doug
How ridiculous. Zachary Quinto doesn’t come off as particularly “masculine” or “straight passing,” nor is that even relevant. Not every gay actor needs to be a drag queen in order to be accepted by our community or the straight public.
Donston
I know exactly what Zachary was attempting to say. But this is like the umpteenth interview where he’s talked about masculinity or being straight-passing. That’s also one of a handful of times he’s reduced actors not wanting to being all about perception of masculinity. And while those are big insecurities for many guys, being out is connected to a bunch a lot of social and ego things, not just masculinity. While masculinity and wanting to be “straight-passing” is not a thing for many guys who struggle with the closet. I’m telling Zachary (and the posters here) to be less basic bitch when talking about masculinity, sexuality, dimensions, identities, coming out struggles. Because every time he talks about being out it gives “basic” energy and often gives masculine/straight-passing obsession energy.