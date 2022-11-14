Zachary Quinto says there are still tons of gay male celebrities afraid to come out

Zachary Quinto speaking with The Independent about why it’s still difficult for gay male stars to come out, even at a time of increased LGBTQ representation in media.

“There’s still a tremendous amount of fear around particularly openly gay men in our industry. There is this long-held and stubborn belief that to identify as an openly gay man on some level means you’re inherently less masculine, inherently less believable as a straight character. There are still actors who believe their careers are better served by not acknowledging their authentic selves. That’s their prerogative, but I think we’re part of a movement that is unstoppable.”