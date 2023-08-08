Zane Phillips & Froy Guiterrez are ready to beach each other off after confirming relationship with sizzling pics

Talk about a hard launch!
This week, out actors Zane Phillips and Froy Guiterrez made their relationship Instagram Official™ with a series of photos smooching in Cancún, rock-hard abs glistening in the sun.
The Fire Island hunk and Cruel Summer hottie, respectively, look great together with their sun-bleached hair, stylish shades, complementary swim trunks (Christmas colors!), and a 16-pack between them at least, as they frolic on one of Mexico’s most beautiful beaches.
In his caption, Phillips writes, “y la [cheese emoji],” which in English—no need to consult Google Translate for this one—is “and the [cheese emoji].” We’re pretty sure he’s referring to the couple’s big smiles in the photos and not some queso dip they were just enjoying.
The Instagram marks the first time that either Phillips, 29, or Guiterrez, 25, have posted photos of one another on their “grid,” which is basically the equivalent of changing your relationship status on Facebook in today’s social media world.
However, the two were previously snapped sharing a kiss at a Pride Month event in New York City, so this wasn’t so much a “boyfriend reveal” as it was a confirmation of everything we’ve been fantasizing about for the past two months.
Still, friends and fans are taking this opportunity to celebrate the happy couple—the comment section on Phillips’ post is basically a Who’s Who of Queer Hollywood.
“Love the important PDA PSA,” writes fellow beefcake Gus Kenworthy. “Oh my heart, oh my boys!!!,” exclaims the gorgeous Nico Greetham.
Elsewhere, Phillips’ Fire Island co-stars Nick Adams and Tomás Matos are showing their support, as are his Glamorous colleagues Michael Hsu Rosen and Miss Benny, who definitely claims the prize for Best Comment with, “Why doesn’t the big ken doll eat the little ken doll?”
Which reminds us: It sure does look like these Kens are ready to “beach” each other off, doesn’t it?
The fact that Zane Phillips and Froy Gutierrez made sure to include a pit shot in their official couple announcement Insta photo-shoot, y’all, a single tear slides down my cheek pic.twitter.com/S0wxqjEPY7— Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) August 8, 2023
We wish the new couple well! Sure, because we want them to be happy—of course! But…. also so they can take plenty more beach vacations together, please and thank you!
Until then, we’ll have to settle for more photos of them individually…
Diplomat
Is that a dress on Zane GOD FORBID?Wishing the best for these two love birds. Just so you know U2, we’re expecting a full length porn movie, without the traditional nauseating overdose of close ups, b4 the wedding…
EdWoody
The caption “y la queso” is nothing to do with cheese.
It’s short for “y la que soporte”, which is Spanish-language slang for “deal with it”.
bachy
Donston
Wasn’t this Froy dude just in a years long relationship with Richard Madden? Going public so quickly with this relationship almost seems like an attempt to irritate Richard and also to indirectly confirm they were indeed a couple. He probably thought if he waited then eventually him and Richard could be unapologetically public. That clearly didn’t work out. Good luck to him and this other guy.
Huron132
I’m so jealous and happy at the same time. They are a beautiful couple and I hope they stay together for ever. I want the next few generations to know that queer love is important and lasting!