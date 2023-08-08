Zane Phillips & Froy Guiterrez are ready to beach each other off after confirming relationship with sizzling pics

Zane Phillips (left), Froy Guiterrez (right) | Image Credits: Getty Images

Talk about a hard launch!

This week, out actors Zane Phillips and Froy Guiterrez made their relationship Instagram Official™ with a series of photos smooching in Cancún, rock-hard abs glistening in the sun.

The Fire Island hunk and Cruel Summer hottie, respectively, look great together with their sun-bleached hair, stylish shades, complementary swim trunks (Christmas colors!), and a 16-pack between them at least, as they frolic on one of Mexico’s most beautiful beaches.

In his caption, Phillips writes, “y la [cheese emoji],” which in English—no need to consult Google Translate for this one—is “and the [cheese emoji].” We’re pretty sure he’s referring to the couple’s big smiles in the photos and not some queso dip they were just enjoying.

The Instagram marks the first time that either Phillips, 29, or Guiterrez, 25, have posted photos of one another on their “grid,” which is basically the equivalent of changing your relationship status on Facebook in today’s social media world.

However, the two were previously snapped sharing a kiss at a Pride Month event in New York City, so this wasn’t so much a “boyfriend reveal” as it was a confirmation of everything we’ve been fantasizing about for the past two months.

Froy Gutierrez and Zane Phillips at an NYC Pride Event pic.twitter.com/54SarRI69z — ? Jericho ? (@gayhcavill) June 27, 2023

Still, friends and fans are taking this opportunity to celebrate the happy couple—the comment section on Phillips’ post is basically a Who’s Who of Queer Hollywood.

“Love the important PDA PSA,” writes fellow beefcake Gus Kenworthy. “Oh my heart, oh my boys!!!,” exclaims the gorgeous Nico Greetham.

Elsewhere, Phillips’ Fire Island co-stars Nick Adams and Tomás Matos are showing their support, as are his Glamorous colleagues Michael Hsu Rosen and Miss Benny, who definitely claims the prize for Best Comment with, “Why doesn’t the big ken doll eat the little ken doll?”

Which reminds us: It sure does look like these Kens are ready to “beach” each other off, doesn’t it?

Over on Gay Twitter X, reactions to the relationship news range from sheer excitement to something along the lines of *sobbing, screaming* “WHY NOT ME??????” Here are just a few of our favorites:

Where are their wives? https://t.co/R3ui0sHqax — Crawford M Horton (@broiledcrawfish) August 8, 2023

how do i squeeze myself in the middle… https://t.co/on3S29cg8i — rei kawakubo ??? (@thereimond) August 8, 2023

The fact that Zane Phillips and Froy Gutierrez made sure to include a pit shot in their official couple announcement Insta photo-shoot, y’all, a single tear slides down my cheek pic.twitter.com/S0wxqjEPY7 — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) August 8, 2023

big day for the gay community https://t.co/R8BFeq9yoU — kyland ! (@t4tpynch) August 8, 2023

We wish the new couple well! Sure, because we want them to be happy—of course! But…. also so they can take plenty more beach vacations together, please and thank you!

Until then, we’ll have to settle for more photos of them individually…