Don’t worry, Netflix’s super gay ‘Glamorous’ finds plenty of excuses for Zane Phillips to take off his shirt

It’s a big day in the streaming TV world as Hulu drops the second season of its critically acclaimed restaurant comedy The Bear, while Max premieres the first episodes from season two of its love-it-or-hate-it Sex And The City sequel series And Just Like That…

But, as far as we’re concerned, today’s most exciting television offering is Netflix’s new workplace dramedy, Glamorous, which just might be the streamer’s gayest show to date.

And, for the record: It features plenty of Kim Cattrall. Like, way more than a brief, glorified cameo telephone conversation.

From creator Jordan Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Smash), Glamorous is the story of Marco Meija (Miss Benny), a gender non-conforming makeup artist who gets the opportunity of a lifetime when model-turned-mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall, giving us The Devil Wears Prada vibes) taps them for an important role in their makeup empire.

The series’ ensemble is super queer, plus it features guest appearances from some of our favorite drag queens (Monét X Change, Priyanka) and even sets up a mini Fire Island reunion when Joel Kim Booster and Matt Rogers turn up for a Provincetown-set episode, acting (and lip-syncing) opposite their old co-star, Zane Phillips.

Oh, Zane Phillips. You might worry a series set largely in a corporate office would keep this beautifully hulking man buttoned-up in suits and such, but fear not: Glamorous knows exactly what it’s doing.

Take, for instance, his very first scene. Phillips plays Chad Addison (of course he’s a Chad!), son of Madolyn and her makeup company’s Director Of Sales. Nepo baby alert!

As Marco gets shown around the office, they’re introduced to Chad as he’s running on a treadmill, shirtless, while in the middle of a meeting. His abs have abs! When he comes out to meet Marco, he doesn’t even bother putting a shirt on or drying off the sweat—not that we’re complaining.

From the jump, we get what kind of guy—or, “bro,” rather—Chad is when he makes a comment about Marco’s heels, and then cracks, “I’m gay, but I’m not… gay.” Do we sense a friendly/flirty office rivalry in the works?

Considering this moment comes his first scene, in the first 11 minutes of the series, we get the feeling this isn’t the last we’ll be seeing of those broad, bare shoulders.

Actually, a quick glance at promotional images for Glamorous also show Phillips’ Chad trotting around poolside in a tiny blue swimsuit and—hey, wait a minute: Do the massive, muscular thighs on that be-wigged dancer on the right look familiar to anyone else?

Whatever’s going on here, we can wait to see more.

Over on Instagram, Phillips shared a photos from Glamorous‘ premiere event, expressing his gratitude for the series and his love for the cast (who, he adds, is really hot—we agree!).

He writes, “One of the greatest honors of my life to be standing amongst these people at this moment – this family means more to me than anyone will ever know. I am so proud to be a part of this show and a part of this story.”

