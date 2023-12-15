15 times Josh Hutcherson had the gays gagged

To quote Salt-N-Pepa here: “What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty good man.”

It’s no secret that Josh Hutcherson has always had a bit of a chokehold on the LGBTQ+ community (and the internet at-large).

The 31-year-old got his start as a child and teen actor with roles in films like Zathura: A Space Adventure, Bridge to Terabithia, and Journey to the Center of the Earth.

Still, the Kentucky native’s big mainstream moment came when he was cast as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games franchise at just 18-years-old.

I am Gay for Josh Hutcherson. — Mo??#1 PIB:TLW | FNAF FANBOY???? (@Lobos_BFF) December 6, 2023

Perhaps Hutcherson’s diverse filmography factors into his passionate gay fanbase.

Not only did the younger generation grow up alongside him, but the way he held his own in Oscar-nominated LGBTQ+ dramedy The Kids Are All Right was appreciated by older viewers.

Although, his outspoken advocacy for LGBTQ+ people and marriage equality –– years before the Supreme Court got the memo –– certainly made him an actor-to-watch amongst the queers.

Yet, maybe it was just that muscly build, boy-next-door attitude, and the way his Hunger Games character tossed around sacks of flour that really got our attention.

Whatever the case, Hutcherson’s most recent role in blockbuster horror hit Five Nights at Freddy‘s has reignited a spark for the mostly-private actor, who stays off social media. (More on that later.)

And we can’t think of anyone else more deserving –– or that we’re more excited to thirst over.

Without further ado, here are 15 Josh Hutcherson moments that had the LGBTQ+ community gagged.

1. A little slurpity-slurp captured by the paparazzi

i’ve been thinking that Josh Hutcherson licks his phone screen to clean it for YEARS and I *JUST* found out TODAY that this was photoshopped and it was actually a SMOOTHIE! FAKE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Bh5cil2NHz — cheez (@chelseasteez) October 28, 2019

Has there ever been a Josh Hutcherson pic that encapsulated his “internet boyfriend” status quite like this? Once upon a time, paparazzi caught the star slurping some smoothie off a Jamba Juice cup and nothing was ever the same.

As if the OG pic wasn’t enough, someone Photoshopped a phone into his hand, accidentally creating a reaction pic now universally used by gay men to denote, “This guy is so hot. I want to lick my phone screen.”

Bonus points for Josh’s naughty tee, which reads “I saw your mama dancin’ at Clermont Lounge.”

2. The horny little “Whistle” meme that took over TikTok

God bless the fickleness of meme culture.

After the latest Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hit theaters, this slightly-cringe and ridiculously 2010s-coded fan video from YouTube became the modern equivalent of Rickrolling on TikTok. These random pics of Josh set to a cover of Flo Rida’s “Whistle” racked up over 6.1 million views, showing up in graphing calculators, fruits, and even Joe Biden’s coffee cup.

And while Hutcherson said he avoids the internet because “it’s scary,” we were more than happy to see him pop up in the most unexpected places.

3. That moment in Future Man

We all remember where we were! Back in 2017, Hutcherson stripped down for a scene in Hulu’s Future Man in which he ended up fighting with a clone of himself… also stripped down. (We’ve all had dreams that started this way.)

Although the then-25-year-old actor confirmed that the hefty appendage from the scene was “a combination of me with camera lock-offs, and also a stunt double, and a lot of prosthetics,” that hasn’t stopped gays from reminiscing on the hilarious moment fondly.

4. When he refused to label himself as “100%” straight

OK, so Hutcherson and girlfriend Claudia Traisac have been romantically connected for nearly a decade after meeting on the set of 2013’s Escobar: Paradise Lost. But this interview with Out, where he called himself “mostly straight,” was enough to give us all hope.

Furthermore, his openness and acceptance modeled an attitude that sexually-fluid celebs would adopt in years to come. “I’ve met guys all the time that I’m like ‘Damn, that’s a good-looking guy,’ you know?” he explained. “I’ve never been like, ‘Oh, I want to kiss that guy.’ I really love women, but I think defining yourself as 100% anything is kind of near-sighted and close-minded.”

5. That time he looked at Liam Hemsworth like *this*

Get yourself a boyfriend who looks at you like Josh Hutcherson looks at Liam Hemsworth! While the Team Peeta vs. Team Gale debate divided Hunger Games fans (and Jennifer Lawrence’s character) in 2014, we were more than happy to call it a tie.

And if their red-carpet chemistry wasn’t hot enough, Hutcherson revealed the two got a little wild together in a 2019 interview with Stephen Colbert. Apparently, they accidentally hit up the world-famous KitKat club and were forced to strip down by some burly German bouncers. Unfortunately, “old, old, old people … raving with jangling bits” wasn’t the vibe and they “didn’t stay long.”

6. “Legalize it (Marriage)”

It’s easy to take for granted that back in 2012 –– just 11 years ago –– we were still three years away from the legalization of gay marriage. That’s why this pic of Hutcherson, with the words “Legalize it (Marriage)” on his hand, had the LGBTQ+ community shook in the best way possible. “#ForAll… it’s been time for a while,” the actor wrote on the app formerly known as Twitter…proving he’s been using his platform to advocate for queer people before it was “cool.”

But if there’s one thing the internet is going to do, it’s never let you live anything down. To the younger generation, the oft-recirculated post might read as a little self-serious, but that hasn’t stopped fans from affectionately (and ironically) printing it on graphic tees and throw blankets.

7. The “Straight But Not Narrow” campaign & LGBTQ+ charity work

In all seriousness, Hutcherson has always been a model LGBTQ+ ally. Not only was he an outspoken advocate for Straight But Not Narrow –– a grassroots non-profit that aimed to foster queer acceptance amongst straight youth –– but he also teamed up with The Trevor Project for “Power On,” a 2014 campaign that helped “disadvantaged LGBTQ youth [in rural areas] get access to computers and important online resources.”

Color us grateful (and gagged)!

8. The AI-generated pics we wished were real

If you’ve ever thought The Hutch looked like an angel, you’re going to especially love these pics of him shirtless, sweaty, and floating amongst the clouds.

OK, so this completely fake photoshoot was created with the help of artificial intelligence. (It seems the robots are just as thirsty as the rest of us.) But that didn’t stop Gay Twitter X from suspending its belief for the sake of horniness.

And alright, it’s fun to believe that he might actually be a briefs man!

9. Every time he’s gone to the beach

? josh hutcherson on the beach aprecciation tweet ? pic.twitter.com/rZa1YykvkU — gabs ? (@friendslogia) June 17, 2016

No commentary necessary. However, we’ve got this sudden urge to catch a frisbee with our mouth on the beach?!

10. His 2012 GLAAD Vanguard Award acceptance speech

Back in 2012, Hutcherson became the youngest recipient of GLAAD’s Vanguard Award, which honors allies promoting equal rights for LGBTQ+ people. And while he looked especially sharp, it was his touching speech that stole the show.

“I’m so sick of saying the words ‘gay’ and ‘lesbian,’ it’s just people,” he told the audience. “One day, I want my son to come home from school and be like, ‘Dad, I found this guy and I love him.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Yes, you do, and that’s OK!’ I so want that.” Aw!

11. The moment we found out he was bilingual

Josh Hutcherson speaking Spanish for ‘Five Nights At Freddys’ promo. pic.twitter.com/FNoumiE9je — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2023

Sorry boys, we said “bilingual” not “bisexual.” But is there anything this man can’t do? In a recent promotion clip for the wildly successful Freddy’s, Hutcherson flexed his Spanish proficiency and somehow became even hotter. As it turns out, he picked up the language for a role nearly a decade ago and likely strengthened his skills with the help of his girlfriend, who was born in Spain.

Does this mean we can call him papi?

12. His love for his late and great gay uncles

One of the most gag-worthy (and heart-warming) Hutcherson moments is when he opened up about his late great uncles Steve and Jamie, who died from AIDS complications in the early 1990s. Although he grew up in conservative Kentucky, Josh has his mother Michelle –– who was especially close with her uncles growing up –– to thank for his progressive ideology.

“When my Uncle Steve passed away, a friend of his had everybody over after the service,” Michelle told Out in 2013. “I remember thinking, ‘What a great group of guys. Why does anybody have a problem with this?'”

It was a sentiment echoed by Josh –– “[My mom] was really sad that I never got to meet them,” he said. “I am too –– they sound amazing.” –– and one that inspired everything he’s used his platform to stand for.

13. His drag-worthy makeup moment in The Hunger Games

In another universe he would be a sickening drag artist https://t.co/JUMKwoSfF4 — ?Quizz100 (Aka Question Century)? (@LiningCloud) December 4, 2023

How the hell did Hutcherson’s Hunger Games character convincingly camouflage himself as a rock while fighting for his life in the arena? Apparently, we’re supposed to believe Peeta gleaned these skills from his cake decorating days.

Despite the film’s serious tone, it was a laugh-out-loud moment for many theatergoers –– and one that has us interested to see how Peeta would fare competing in RuPaul’s Drag Hunger Games.

14. The thruple we deserved (and never received)

Never forget what could have been! In anticipation of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay –– the epic final chapter of the dystopian franchise –– Hutcherson revealed that he was game for a more unexpected conclusion to its tense love triangle. And one forged from our wildest dreams.

When an Out reporter suggested a threesome might solve his character’s problems in 2013, Josh agreed without hesitation. “I know Peeta would be into it, for sure,” he joked. “He’s very sensitive, in touch with his emotions. I think it really might solve a lot of problems. You know what? I’m going to pitch that idea.”

Perhaps the idea was ahead of its time. “That’ll go over well with Middle America,” Hutcherson quipped.

15. When he boinked James Dean… in an alternate universe

Whoever wrote this episode of Future Man –– where Hutcherson’s character travels back in time and finds himself in a romantic relationship with James Dean –– deserves a handwritten thank-you note. Not only did we get *that* gay kiss and post-coital scene, but the dialogue was particularly gag-worthy.

“James want to have sex all the time,” Josh’s character reads from a diary entry. “He says I’m good at it. He also says my abnormally sized penis is gonna take some getting used to. He’s funny that way.” Whew!

Unfortunately, the show has since been scrubbed from Hulu. Homophobic!