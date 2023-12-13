15 years after ‘American Idol,’ David Hernandez is doing just fiiiiiiiiine!!!

David Hernandez has come a long way since first garnering fame on American Idol.

Back in 2008, the then-24-year-old made it all the way to the top 12 on season seven of the hit reality singing competition series.

If you recall, that is the same season that featured runner-up David Archuleta and future RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Adore Delano.

Throughout his run, Hernandez belted out classic hits like “In the Midnight Hour,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone”, “I Saw Her Standing There”, and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

Considered an early favorite, host Paula Abdul said he had some of the best vocals in the competition and even managed to convert Simon Cowell into a fan.

After making it into the top 12, Hernandez was sent home and was not able to partake in the annual summer tour featuring the ten finalists.

15 years later, Hernandez has transformed into quite the impressive 40-year-old man.

Idol worship at its finest:

While his physique is on point, he’s also been working steadily since his exit from Idol.

After initially being shamed in the press for having stripped at a gay club prior to appearing on the show, Hernandez publicly came out in 2016 following the release of his triumphant anthem “Beautiful.”

“If you’re missing a leg, you’re still beautiful. If you’re overweight, you’re still beautiful. If you are 75 years old, you’re still beautiful,” Hernandez told Out at the time. “That’s why I wanted to share my own story as a gay man.”

Hernandez has released several albums including I Am Who I Am in 2011, Kingdom: The Mixtape in 2018, Don’t @ Me in 2023, and the recent holiday EP Christmas in California.

His list of music videos include “Boomerang”, “ily”, “My Winter Wonderland”, and the 2023 ballad “When It Rains It Pours.”

Earlier this year, Hernandez showed off his singing chops (and more!) in the Off-Broadway run of Naked Boys Singing!, after previously starring in the Las Vegas iteration.

Hernandez has also been a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. He routinely works in conjunction with queer charities and performs at Pride festivals around the country.

“I have the most amazing parents, but it doesn’t make being gay any easier growing up. I always knew I was ‘different’ and before I recognized it was a super power, life was hard,” he wrote in a Pride message this year.

“I want my younger people to know that it does get better. You do get stronger. You will get wiser. You’ll find your community and people that love you.”

Hernandez will next be seen in the hysterical holiday musical Making the Yuletide Gay: A Very Special Paul Lynde Christmas.

A tribute to the campy variety specials of the ’60s and ’70s, Hernandez performs a rendition of “O Holy Night” dressed in character as “Rebel Without a Cause” actor Sal Mineo alongside two sexy backup dancers.

Written by Bruce Vilanch, the special also features appearances by drag sensations Jackie Beat and Lady Bunny.

While Making the Yuletide Gay: A Very Special Paul Lynde Christmas starts streaming December 15th on Amazon Prime, check out more sizzling photos of Hernandez in his prime below: