If you did any of these 18 things in the late ’90s/early ’00s, you are 100% queer today

Remember how you sometimes run into people you grew up with, and they’re like, “Dude, I had no idea you were queer!” and you are like, “Bro, the signs were there all along…” If so, this guide is for you.
If you did any of these 18 things as a youngster, guess what? You are probably queer today!
1. Accidentally wandered into the men’s underwear section when your parents took you to the store
2. Watched Britney’s “Me Against the Music” video over and over and over again, so you could learn the choreography
3. Thought Lizzie McGuire was a ~true~ style icon
But also, you would die for Fi from So Weird
4. Rewatched *that* scene in Cruel Intentions
5. Waited until your parents went to bed to download ahem, “adult content” off Limewire
6. Learned how to catfish through sketchy chat rooms on Yahoo or MSN Messenger
7. Didn’t dare let anyone check out your iPod, in fear they’d discover all the “gay” music on there
8. Rocked a sweater vest, unironically
9. Were so starved for queer representation that you convinced yourself you had a crush on Jack, the gay character on Dawson’s Creek, even though you didn’t
View this post on Instagram
10. Chose the female character in any video game, ever
11. Pretended you didn’t like Sex and the City
12. Pretended you didn’t like Destiny’s Child
13. Had your gay awakening when you read this book (and the entire series, tbh) even though you were only, like, nine
14. Listened to Nelly Furtado’s “I’m Like a Bird” on repeat
15. Polly Pockets were your ride or die
16. Thought you could have sex with no lube after watching Brokeback Mountain, only to discover later you most certainly cannot
Watch the scene on YouTube.
17. Played with Furby’s because they understood you in a way no one else did
18. …and finally, if you know who these people are, congrats! You are 100% gay.
Okay, obviously we couldn’t include everything! Tell us what we missed in the comments.
16 Comments
lessthan
I’m still mad about #18. Scorching video, something the internet remembers long after and neither ever comes back. (i just checked and it looks like the studio doesn’t even offer it for viewing anymore, but we still remember.)
WillParkinson
What video is it? The guys look familiar, but can’t place them.
fishpaw13
I think I remember the guy on the left was friends with the guy on the right. Lefty bottomed for right for the “first” time. From Sean Cody.
WendellE
Left is “Jess”, right is “Bailey”.
rand503
Gay chat rooms on AOL. I made lots of friends who gave me the courage to come out.
DeaconMac
Nice of you to remember. I was the person who started those AOL chat rooms and, later, organized GLUE (Gays and Lesbians United Electronically) to successfully lobby AOL’s founder, Steve Case, to let us use “gay” and “lesbian” in the names of those chat rooms (they had prohibited them previously).
Man About Town
I never did any of those things, which makes sense, because I’m GAY, not QUEER.
I do find #16 amusing, though!
DavidIntl
I fully agree. There is almost nothing in this list that speaks to me. For me it would have been – a few years earlier – getting subtly tricked by their ads into buying a Soloflex, without really knowing why.
Skip
Easy to miss but Ennis spit onto his fingers – lube but (ouch!) not much. I didn’t look up the page, but Annie Proulx makes a point of this in the original story.
Stefan
Totally Soloflex. I think I bought a cheap knockoff, though.
DrJones
For me, it was #1, #5, and #18. I know it’s Sean Cody for #18, but what video?
tjack47
#1 and #14. I’m 60, so I feel like that makes me a 6 on the Kinsey scale.
Rikki Roze
Different generation I guess. Again, I’m clearly not in Queerty’s readers’ age group. Primarily promoted to a much younger crowd.
linedrive
I think sweater vests are more nerdy than gay. I also think they’re pretty adorable. And yes, I am a gay nerd so what do I know? 🙂
thisisnotreal
gay nerds are HOT so you rock that sweater vest buddy!
SDR94103
stereotypes.