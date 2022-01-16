20 bisexual memes that get a little too personal

If you’re bisexual, you know that the journey is anything but easy. From constantly explaining your sexual orientation to people who just don’t understand, to coping with biphobia and bi erasure, it can feel like you’re constantly fighting an uphill battle.

Thankfully, the internet has allowed bisexual people to create a thriving online community – one where bi folks can share their experiences, provide support for one another, and, yes, share painfully relatable bisexual memes that perfectly sum up bi culture.

Here, we celebrate bisexuality with a list of 21 of the most relatable bisexual memes we’ve seen on Instagram. These funny bi memes encompass the good, the bad, and the ugly of the bisexual experience.

RELATED: This year’s top 10 queer moments in pop culture

1. “Are You Gay Or Straight?” Yes.

Sometimes, explaining bisexuality to other people can be exhausting. Especially when you come across someone who can’t seem to wrap their heads around the idea of being into more than one gender. As such, some bisexual folks have resorted to using the word “gay” as a shorthand for their complex romantic and sexual orientation. While some may argue that it contributes to bi erasure, for others, it’s just a quick and easy way to explain that, yeah, we like people of the opposite gender and the same gender too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisexual Beings (@bisexualbeings.np)

2. When Someone Needs To Read The Bisexual Manifesto:

There is a common misconception that “bisexuality” means being attracted to both men and women. But in fact, according to the 1990 Bisexual Manifesto, bisexual people are those who are attracted to people of the same and different gender.

Take it from this passage form the Bisexual Manifesto:

“Do not assume that bisexuality is binary or duogamous in nature: that we have “two” sides or that we must be involved simultaneously with both genders to be fulfilled human beings. In fact, don’t assume that there are only two genders”.

Bisexuality is not, as many people wrongly assume, binary or trans and non-binary exclusionary. Unfortunately, a lot of people still believe this outdated definition, and so memes like these exist as a way for bi folks to express their frustration!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Safe Space For All (@being_lgbt)

3. Double The Chances, Double The Trouble

Do bisexual people really have double the chances of finding a date? Well, between having to prove your “queerness” to the gays and having to deal with biphobia from the straights, we’d say the jury’s still out on that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bi memes (@bithewaymemes)

4. The Bisexual Dating Curse

“So, now that you’re dating (your SO’s name), does that mean you’re no longer bi?”

If you’re bi and in a relationship, it’s very likely that you’ve been asked this (incredibly frustrating) question. If not, count yourself lucky! There’s a pervasive myth that bisexuals stop being bi the moment they enter a relationship. But no, bisexuality isn’t a phase, it doesn’t go away once you enter a relationship, and it’s totally possible to be a girl with a dude and still be attracted to girls!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ️‍LGBTQIA+ PAGE️‍ (@fingergungays)

5. Bisexual But Now Annoyed

No, bisexual guys aren’t closeted gay guys who are too afraid to come out. And no, bisexual girls aren’t straight girls who just want attention. Bisexuality is real, and having anyone suggest otherwise can get very, very annoying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LGBTQ+ Community (@thepridecolors)

6. Painfully Devoted (To Girls)

While yes, it’s true that bisexual people can be attracted to men, women, and non-binary folks, there’s a running gag among the bi community that bi girls can be very particular about the kinds of men they’re willing to entertain, while being whipped for pretty much any girl that gives them the time of day. The result? There is no shortage of hilarious bisexual girl memes like this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thequeertea ️‍️‍⚧️⚧ (@thequeertea_)

7. Shy, Bi, And Ready To Cry

Remember what we said about how being a bisexual doesn’t always mean you double the chances of finding a date? Yeah, sometimes, being bisexual only means you double your chances of being painfully awkward around attractive people!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan (@lgbtq_nonsence)

8. The Trials Of Bi Fashion

They say bi culture means not knowing how to use chairs, cuffing your jeans, and tucking your shirt into your pants. With that being said, this has to be one of the most relatable bisexual memes of all time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam ️‍ (@that.awkward.bisexual)

9. Threesome? No Thanks.

Here’s another frustrating bi stereotype: That bisexuals are always down for a threesome. Oftentimes, this myth is perpetuated by straight dudes who want to fulfil their sexual fantasies of sleeping with two women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisexual memes (@bimemes_lgbtq)

10. You’re Not Bilingual, You’re Just Confused

Imagine if we subjected bilingual people to the same myths and stereotypes about bisexual folks. Then you’d realize how ridiculous they actually sound!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ️‍18 Years Old️‍ (@the_lesbian_loser_)

11. The Bisexual Bob

The best bisexual memes are the ones that take you way back to when you were still questioning your sexuality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3.5kGays (@helping_lgbt_people)

12. Every Season Is Cuffing Season If You’re Bi

Bisexual folks love to cuff their jeans almost as much as gays love to have their coffees iced. A moment of silence for all the gays and bisexuals who must freeze in the name of queerness this winter.

13. The Bi Pie

Some people think that bisexuality is like pie, where one’s attraction is divvied up into equal parts. But really, bi attraction is diverse and difficult to quantify. Here’s one of our favorite bisexual pride memes that covers this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bi positivity! (@x.bi_positivity.x)

14. The Ultimate Bi

What do leather jackets, flannel shirts, and hoodies all have in common? They’re all part of bi culture. Layer all three and you become the ultimate bi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisexual Beings (@bisexualbeings.np)

15. Always Has Been

Here’s a reminder that bisexuality is and always has been inclusive of trans and non-binary people!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by saturn ☽☾ (@noeticsaturnine)

16. Things Bisexual Folks Are Confused About

Bisexual folks may be confused about a lot of things, but they’re not confused about their sexuality!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bi Memes (@bisexualmemes_)

17. Distracted Bi-friend

The best thing about dating a bisexual? Getting to appreciate your crushes together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revanices Official ® (@revanices)

18. You Are Valid

Here’s one of the most relatable bisexual memes out there. Even if you have never dated another gender, have yet to come out, or have never even dated anyone before, if you feel bi, then you’re bi!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Bisexual Memes (@rebornbisexual)

19. Reject Modernity, Embrace Tradition

The tradition being the bisexual love for puns. Check out this pun-tastic photo of the co-founder of the first bisexual political organization at a 1984 demonstration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Bisexual Memes (@rebornbisexual)

20. Yep, Still Bi

A lot of bisexual memes tackle the issue of bisexual invisibility, especially in hetero relationships, because bi erasure still happens so often! While we don’t encourage threatening anyone with a knife, we totally get the frustration. Bisexuality doesn’t magically go away when you enter a relationship. Period.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Bisexual Memes (@rebornbisexual)

If you’re a bisexual person who’s been dealing with biphobia from other people, these bisexual memes should make you feel better. They might even help you laugh about your experiences and get through them easier!

Think you have the best bisexual memes? Share your favorites in the comments!

RELATED: Gay and bi folks reveal how old they were when they acknowledged their sexuality