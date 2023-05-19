5 times queer characters had to serve… literally

The latest installment in Netflix’s sexy Regency series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story included prominent gay characters in Reynolds and Brimsley, servants to the King and Queen who are in a secret relationship.

These lovely characters are just the latest in a long line of gay characters relegated to servant/butler positions for the main characters. But while the trope comes with its own set of issues – why are the gays relegated to the downstairs? – there are some excellent gay butlers in entertainment.

Here are five instances of gay butlers and servants who served their own fabulosity in between cooking, cleaning and other acts of… service.

Reynolds and Brimsley, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Services rendered: Stolen glances, steamy love scenes

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story features the first prominent queer story in the popular Netflix Regency-era romance series. Reynolds (Freddie Dennis), the King’s secretary, and Brimsley (Sam Clemmett), the Queen’s secretary, are in a secret and forbidden romance. As is the case with all Bridgerton couples, Brimsley and Reynolds have plenty of on-screen sex, including a sweet, romantic bath together. Sadly, the loyal royal servants don’t get the happy ending we had hoped, and the reasoning is never explained on-screen—presumably we’ll learn more in a future season?

Thomas Barrow, Downton Abbey

Services rendered: Dry British wit, Machiavellian schemes that rarely work, happy endings (no pun intended)

Downton Abbey’s soapy take on the Edwardian “upstairs/downstairs” formula includes a classic villain-turned-antihero in Thomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier), a scheming footman who starts out the series in the throes of an ill-fated affair with the Duke of Crowborough. Barrow causes trouble for everyone in the house, but finds surprising support when he is outed by a new footman. Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) insists Barrow not be fired or jailed for his sexuality.

Barrow occasionally shows a surprising amount of empathy, like when he takes care of a wounded soldier during World War I. In the ultimate bit of wish fulfillment, Barrow eventually finds true love with film star Guy Dexter (Dominic West) and moves to Hollywood at the end of the Downton Abbey: A New Era movie. Not realistic, but a sweet ending nonetheless!

Coco, The Golden Girls

Services rendered: Impeccable fashion, cooking and mixing drinks, disappearing without a trace

The Golden Girls is about as gay as you can get without featuring a prominent gay character. But the fabulous sitcom, which ran from 1985 to 1992, did include a gay main character in its pilot episode.

Coco (Charles Levin) was originally set to be the ladies’ butler—cooking, cleaning and offering sassy zingers—but most of his scenes in the pilot were cut for time and the show ended up eliminating the character in favor of letting the ladies live on their own and expanding the role of Sophia (Estelle Getty), who was originally a guest star.

Since The Golden Girls is a beloved series with a huge gay following, it’s no surprise that the show’s gay sensibility originally included an actual gay character. The series did eventually include gay-themed stories and characters as guest stars, including Dorothy’s lesbian friend, Jean (Lois Nettleton), and Blanche’s closeted brother, Clayton (Monte Markham).

Agron and Nasir, Spartacus

Services rendered: Swordplay, sweaty loincloth sex

This one’s a little different, but we just had to include it for… historical context. In the violent and sexy Spartacus, both Agron and Nasir started out as slaves in different ways. Agron (Dan Feuerriegel) is a tall drink of water/gladiator slave who joins Spartacus (Andy Whitfield/Liam McIntyre) in his revolt against the Roman Empire. He eventually meets Nasir (Pana Hema Taylor), a short king of a slave who is liberated by Spartacus and taught the ways of combat, and the two embark on an extremely sweaty, physical romance filled with some of the series’ steamiest moments. Uncharacteristically for a show with such a high body count, Agron and Nasir end up happily ever after.

Waylon Smithers, The Simpsons

Services rendered: Undying loyalty, Malibu Stacy collecting, unrequited love

In The Simpsons, the previously closeted Smithers (voiced by Harry Shearer) is the loyal servant to series villain Mr. Burns (also currently voiced by Shearer). Smithers would and does do anything for his boss, only occasionally challenging the sociopathic businessman’s shady dealings.

While his unhealthy commitment to Mr. Burns was originally played as a gag, the show made a lot of progress by having Smithers come out of the closet in 2016, even giving him a new love interest in Michael de Graaf (out actor Victor Garber). Today, Smithers is single but out of the closet, and we hope he finds love at a Malibu Stacy convention. He deserves it.