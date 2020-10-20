50 Cent endorses Trump because of course he did

Rapper 50 Cent took a break from posting gay jokes and transphobic memes on Instagram to urge his 26 million followers to vote for Trump because Biden wants to raise his taxes.

“WHAT THE F*CK!” he wrote. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway!”

After having his taxes significantly cut by Trump, the rapper, who lives in New York City and is worth an estimated $30 million, could potentially be hit with a 62 percent tax rate increase under Biden’s proposed plan, according to a report by CNBC.

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he continued, “62% are you out of ya f*cking mind.”

He followed that up with a second post sharing a Fox News clip about his remarks on Biden’s tax plan, along with the caption: “Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. i don’t like it !”

Biden’s proposed tax plan seeks to correct Trump’s tax cuts, which have been described as a “disaster,” resulting in the 400 wealthiest Americans paying a lower tax rate than any other group for the first time ever and ushering in the largest deficit in U.S. history, topping $3.1 trillion just last month.

50 Cent joins a growing list of “celebrities” who have hopped aboard the Trump train. He is joined by former actress Kirstie Alley and alleged LGBTQ ally Katharine McPhee.

