‘90210’ star Brian Austin Green opens up about raising a gay son: “It’s been a challenge”

Brian Austin Green rose to fame playing spoiled teen David Silver on the hit ’90s series Beverly Hills, 90210 alongside Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, and the late Luke Perry.

In recent years, the 50-year-old has appeared on shows like Anger Management, The Conners and Dancing with the Stars.

He’s also known for his high-profile relationship with ex-wife Megan Fox, with whom he has three sons.

Green is also father to a one-year-old son with fiancée Sharna Burgess, and a 21-year-old son, Kassius, with his former 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil. Kassius has been out about being gay on social media since 2019.

With five boys, you’d think Green would have the whole fatherhood thing down pat, but in a new interview he disclosed how it’s been a particular “challenge” to raise his gay son.

“It’s been fascinating. It’s been a challenge,” Green said on Lance Bass’ Frosted Tips podcast. “Honestly, my son being gay, it was unknown for me.”

Despite being unfamiliar with his son’s experience, Green wanted to understand all he could.

“I think a lot of people are afraid of the unknown, whereas I’m not,” he added. “To me, it’s intriguing. And I want to learn about it.”

By communicating honestly with his son, Green soon found whatever misconceptions he might have had quickly dissipated.

“I would get into these conversations with Kass where I really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first, then you realize this isn’t different at all,” he continued. “It’s just your choice of partner.”

Green also said he’s been vocal in trying to educate others who may not be as open-minded toward the queer community.

“That’s the thing I’m always trying to beat into people now — it does not affect you,” he said to Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.

“Why do you care so much? And why are you trying to somehow bully your feelings and your opinion into something that literally does not affect you at all?”

Bass went on to commend Green for being a good father and said his kids were “lucky” to have him in their lives.

Kassius is also following in his father’s footsteps and has started building his acting resume.

Last year, the father and son collaborated on a new period film project and shared photos on the set together.

“Working with Kass on a movie titled “Rufus,” Green captioned a snap. “Such a great experience!!!”

Kassius also raved about working with his father in a post, writing: “The past few weeks working on set with my dad and a huge group of incredible people have literally been a dream come true.”

It’s amazing the relationship families can have when they unconditionally love and support their children for who they are.

Green is currently a contestant on season 2 of the quasi-military training television series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alongside celebs like JoJo Siwa, Blac Chyna, and Vanderpump Rules villain Tom Sandoval.