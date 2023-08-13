tiktalk

A giant Rush rug, scantily clad firefighters, & the beautiful new International Mr. Leather

By · 12 comments

Watch Mike Pence fumble through his first time ever using a gas pump, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

A mother bought new Magic: The Gathering cards.

Mitch McConnell got some great advice.

08/05/23 Mitch McConnell arrives at Fancy Farm picnic in western KY

International Mr. Leather Marcus Barela went to Germany. 

@brunos.de International Mister Leather 2023 @ BRUNOS Hamburg #misterleather #csd #lgbtq #pride #csdhamburg #hamburgpride #gay #pridemonth #brunos #mister #leather #title #rubber #photoshoot #cometogether ♬ original sound – Dein Gay Lifestyle Store

Dayan Kolev jumped rope.

Only one moree

Beyoncé declared “trans is beautiful!”

@candacepersuasian BEYONCÉ READ MY SIGN! “TRANS IS BEAUTIFUL!” Thank you Queen for creating safe spaces for queer and trans folks! #renaissanceworldtour #beyonce #trans #fyp original sound – Candace Persuasian

The fire station flooded.

@wilprodigy Sorry guys IT’S BEEN A MINUTE! But you can always count on the mighty D platoon for a good time LOL #slipandslide #hilarious #firehouseshenaniagns #tiktok #flooding #makethebestoutofyourday original sound – Wilfredo Aviles Jr.

Matthew Keith showed off his Allan dolls.

@dollsonthebrain Allan appreciation! ##allandoll##barbiemovie##barbiethemovie##kendol##kendoll##vintagedoll##hiallan##allanbarbie##barbieallan##boydoll##boydolls##dudeswithdoll##barbieboy original sound – matthewkeith

Joe Hegyes showed off his apartment.

live laugh love sign is coming soon

Dar and Dion Barkan put the kids to bed.

@barkanfamily Secret trick to persuade your kid to go to sleep . . . # #barkanfamily #lgbt ♬ original sound – Barkan

Saucy Santana served gay on GMA.

@queerty GIMME A #RITA! #saucysantana on #GMA is the #motto ♬ original sound – Queerty*

And Jessica L’Whor received thoughts and prayers.

@jessicalwhor Christian prays for drag queen. Out on the streets of Denver again, & got approached by this kind woman. She said I was spreading good things & cheer to people, but she brought me the same exact thing #JessicaLWhor #wholesome #dragqueen #christiantiktok #lovewins #denver #happiness ♬ original sound – Jessica L’Whor

