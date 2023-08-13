A giant Rush rug, scantily clad firefighters, & the beautiful new International Mr. Leather

Watch Mike Pence fumble through his first time ever using a gas pump, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
A mother bought new Magic: The Gathering cards.
Mitch McConnell got some great advice.
International Mr. Leather Marcus Barela went to Germany.
Dayan Kolev jumped rope.
Beyoncé declared “trans is beautiful!”
The fire station flooded.
Matthew Keith showed off his Allan dolls.
Joe Hegyes showed off his apartment.
Dar and Dion Barkan put the kids to bed.
Saucy Santana served gay on GMA.
And Jessica L’Whor received thoughts and prayers.
