Hunky chefs are taking over social media with erotic cooking videos & we’re hungry for it

Are you hungry? You will be now.

When you think of life’s most decadent pleasures, we’re guessing two of them might be delicious gourmet food, and a scrumptious man who knows his way around a kitchen. Well, thanks to a new craze on gay social media, you can finally satisfy all your cravings in one place.

That’s right, male erotic cooking videos on Instagram and Tiktok are are sweeping the Gay Nation, in what some people are dubbing “hardcore food porn.” Come again?

You heard us right. Why watch an old Youtube video of Julia Childs when you can watch a half-naked chef serving Christian Grey vibes, called The Donut Daddy, baking high end desserts, all while making us feel like we’re at a screening of Magic Mike?

@thedonutdaddy, who’s Instagram profile reads, “I know what you knead”, has managed to rack up over 292,000 followers and over 1.7 million TikTok likes, combining his handsome good looks, expert baking skills, and erotic innuendos… and we can easily see why.

In one video, the Australian chef (who’s real name is Anthony Randello Jahn), shakes his butt before seductively kneading his mound of soft dough, then slaps it both forehand and backhand with juuuuuust the right amount of force (that only someone with some practice would know how to do).

But that’s only the beginning. @thedonutdaddy proceeds to spread apart the luscious, tender dough to kiss and nuzzle his face down into it, while fast-paced shots of cream oozing out of a pastry, and the fondling of a rolling pin, have our mouths agape. There’s even a gratuitous changing of a button-down shirt to give us a quick glimpse of his perfectly muscled physique.

See for yourself.

In another video, set to a sultry techno-remix of Sweet Dreams by The Eurythmics, Anthony shows us even more skin. Never has cracking an egg open and fingering some batter looked so sensual.

But let’s be clear, this isn’t just some HelloFresh meal prep happening here. This is Executive Chef realness.

Anthony is just one of the many emerging stars in the world of the thirst-trap gourmet chef, where seductive men with actual cooking abilities are whetting our appetite and seducing our stomachs at the same time.

Gianluca Conte, 23, better known online as @itsQCP, or simply QCP, is an American YouTuber and TikToker who is best known for the comedic culinary shorts series Angry New Jersey Cooking Show. QCP will show you how to make casual pasta dishes, “all while casually guzzling olive oil directly from the bottle, pulling out parsley from his pants, and cracking eggs with his mouth”, according to The Cut, usually wearing nothing but an apron.

“You ever see garlic this big? I can show you bigger,” he says, seductively pointing to his crotch.

In another post, he brings along a FWB (friend with blue apron) to add to the fun.

If you’re into European class and five-star restaurant standards, another chef named Cedrik Lorenzen will get your stomach gurgling, especially if you like your food preparer running his tongue over the finished dish.