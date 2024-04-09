A nerdy queer teen comes into his own both on & off the baseball field in Jonah Newman’s new graphic novel

The following is an excerpt from author-illustrator Jonah Newman’s new graphic novel, Out of Left Field. Named one of Publisher’s Weekly’s Top 10 Graphic Novels of Spring 2024, it tells the story of a nerdy queer teenager coming out and coming into his own both on and off the ballfield.

Out of Left Field by Jonah Newman is out now and available wherever books are sold. Follow Jonah on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *