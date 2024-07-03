Brazil boasts one of the largest contingents of out Olympians in the world. There were at least 18 out Brazilian athletes at the Tokyo Games, second only to the U.S.

For the upcoming Paris Games, Brazil appears poised to send over a dozen out athletes again. And at least one passionate ally will be joining them.

Brazil men’s national volleyball team star Henrique Honorato is expected to make his Olympics debut, fresh off showing his support for the LGBTQ+ community all Pride season.

Honorato wore a special Pride jersey during June, with the rainbow and progress flags around the shirt’s trimming. The design features a white base and black letting, which looks awesome!

In a powerful photograph, Honorato is the only player on the national team wearing Pride regalia on a trip to Japan.

In a video posted June 4, Honorato performs a subtle shimmy, glimmering in his Pride uni.

“If you also felt like a little dance to celebrate the game of this dawn, share this video in your story and show everyone the Honorato Na Nossa Network style of being!! 🕺😅,” his post reads, per Instagram’s translator.

“Let’s go with all that to Japan y’all!! Here is a cheer full of affection!!”

Over the last couple of years, Honorato, 27, has emerged as one of the best male volleyball players in Brazil. He was awarded MVP of the men’s volleyball tournament at the 19th Pan American Games last October, leading Brazil to a gold medal.

It was Brazil’s fifth gold medal in the history of the Pan American Games, and first since 2011.

“What a special moment… It’s always a cause of great honor and joy to defend my country, something I’ve always dreamed of since I was a child,” Honorato posted following the win. “I’m happy and grateful for this dream being realized and realized, and I thank everyone who contributed in some way to get here.”

When the final match was decided, Honorato looked overjoyed. What a smile!

On the last day of 2023, Honorato shared a message of gratitude.

“Another year is coming to a close and we (always) reflect on the past year, and what comes in my heart is the feeling of how happy and grateful I am for everything that has happened,” he wrote. “Happy moments, others not so much, but that are part of life and show us how strong we are and able to get up and move on.”

Brazil will send at least one out volleyball player to Paris, Ana Patrícia. She competed in Tokyo as well.

The most well-known out Brazilian volleyball player is probably Douglas Souza, who won gold at the Rio Games in 2016.

Ahead of the Tokyo Games, Souza became a social media phenomenon, which only added to his celebrity. He provided his followers with BTS looks at the Olympic Village, and his spontaneous personality.

Honorato’s personality is endearing as well, especially when he posts adorable pics with his girlfriend, trampoline gymnast Alice Gomes (though we must admit… we are jealous)!

“I admire your daily strength and constancy to be a better athlete and person, you have a huge heart and are an inspiration to me and many people,” he posted this year on her birthday. “I wish God multiplies your years of life so we can celebrate this special date together for many years to come.”

He finished, “Happy life my love, I’m lucky to have you by my side sharing life ❤️.”

One of our new favorite allies isn’t only a hunk… he’s a sweetheart! Honorato wins gold in our book, even if he technically plays for the other team.

