Gymnast Arthur Nory soaks up Egyptian history during the latest stop on his global tour

Arthur Nory keeps doing incredible things!

The world class gymnast is in the midst of a global tour, taking part in the 2024 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series. He’s traveled to three continents over the last month alone, with a visit to the Middle East on deck.

Most recently, Nory and his team took home a silver medal at the World Cup event in Azerbaijan’s capital city, Baku. “We are still going strong!” he wrote on Instagram.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

They have the medals to prove it!

Beyond the competition, Nory seemed to love his time in the former Soviet republic.

With Beyoncé’s country-inspired anthem “Texas Hold ‘Em” blaring in the background, the native Brazilian provided his followers with a peek at his intensive training routine.

He climbs up ropes, holds himself up on gymnastics beams, and does a lot of flipping around. Talk about building up a lot of steam!

Despite his rigorous schedule, Nory always seem to try and explore his latest destination. The Olympian gets out of the gym, and into the streets. Or when he visits Egypt, in front of the pyramids!

Nory soaked up the history on his trip.

As an out Olympic medalist, Nory enjoys a large platform. That makes his travels even more significant.

Outside of Germany, all of the countries on the World Cup series are vehemently anti-LGBTQ+. Homosexuality is highly stigmatized in Egypt, where police are known to hunt LGBTQ+ people on dating apps. While homosexuality isn’t illegal, authorities target the gay community with various “debauchery” laws.

The story is similar in Azerbaijan. Violence against LGBTQ+ folx continues unabated, and the country ranks last out of 49 countries on ILGA Europe’s Rainbow Freedom Index. Russia, for what it’s worth, is three spots ahead.

With the World Cup’s final stop coming next month in Doha, Qatar, Nory will once again visit a conservative country with institutionalized anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination.

But yet, he never hides. Nory’s Instagram grid is filled with adorable thirst traps, including plenty of shots with his boyfriend.

Nory’s World Cup run continues one of the most successful stretches of his career. Last fall, he won silver in the high bar final at the 2023 Paris Challenge Cup, an annual tournament featuring many Olympic hopefuls.

He also cleaned up at the Pan American Games, taking home a silver medal to pair with his gold.

Nory’s performance last fall followed up an impressive summer, in which he won gold for the floor exercise and silver on the vault at the Brazilian National Gymnastics Championships.

In an interview, the two-time Olympian expressed his love for competition. His effervescence is palpable!

“I love competing. I love being here, and love seeing the other gymnasts competing,” he said. “That makes me so happy.”

Nory splashed onto the scene in a big way, when he won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games. It was a dream debut, especially since he medaled in his home country.

With eight more years under his belt, he’s primed to shine at the 2024 Paris Games, if he’s selected. Winning more medals around the globe certainly can’t hurt!