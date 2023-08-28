He's a winner, baby! Gymnast/Olympic heartthrob Arthur Nory caps off his sensational summer with ANOTHER gold medal

After taking home bronze on the floor exercise in front of a home crowd at Rio 2016, Nory missed the final in his two events in Tokyo.

Despite that disappointment, he left Japan beaming with positivity.

“End of the Tokyo Games for me,” Nory posted on Instagram at the time. “Returning to Brazil tomorrow and leaving with all positive energy. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and gave me the strength to get here.”

That uplifting mindset has paid off for Nory. Last fall, he finished first in both the artistic gymnastics and team competitions at the South American Games, and won bronze at the 2022 World Artistic Championship for his high bar routine.

While we love watching Nory stick his landings, we must admit: we would be content just watching him stand in his cute, baby blue uni.

The aesthetics always, always matter. (And OK, his teammates don’t look too shabby, either!)

As if we needed more proof that Paris 2024 is at the front of Nory’s mind, he recently asked his Instagram followers to “feel like an Olympic judge” and rate his performance from 1-10.

We’re giving him 10s, 10s, 10s across the board!

“I love gymnastics,” Nory said in an interview with Olympics.com. “I love training. This passion and this love for what I do makes me grow, having this goal to get to the Olympic Games, to get to the World Championships, motivates to do what I love.”

Nory’s enthusiasm is infectious, and his build is absolutely mouth-watering. Fortunately for us, he’s not afraid to show it off!

In between sessions on the mat, Nory has taken a trip to Croatia this summer and celebrated his LGBTQ+ identity. Right before Pride Month, Nory posted a photo wearing one of Tom Daley‘s own hoodies, with a rainbow heart knitted on the right side.

That’s appropriate, because we love Nory, and everything he’s about.

Scroll down for more pics of him being fantastic and flourishing…