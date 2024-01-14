A single gay dad’s OOTD, Dan Reynolds’ splash zone, & the dream presidential ticket

Fall in love with the NHL’s newest hockey daddy Jujhar Khaira, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Jordan Bruno remodeled Palm View Manor.
@houseproudhomos I wish it was that easy 🤜🤛 #husbandsoftiktok #renovation #DIY #homerenovation #fireplace #palmviewmanor ♬ original sound – Seph Cajegas
How about we take this to the next level?
Josh Morris got the Gay Discount.
@justjoshinya_ #gay #lgbt #flying #airport #flightattendant ♬ original sound – justjoshinya_
Matt Bonbon dressed his daughter.
@mattybonbon
Ootd matching looks with my baby boy ❄️♬ original sound – mattybonbonn
Raneir Pollard motivated his clients.
@queerty Happy campers Rachel and Kelly are joined by fitness guru Raneir Pollard. #lgbtq #workout #gaytravelcouple #gaytravel ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Ian Paget got wicked.
Rob Anderson published Gay Science.
@heartthrobert MY BOOK IS HERE! Now you can finally pre-order my satirical gay science book in my bio! I borrow the familiar science book format to skewer ridiculous queer stereotypes across 70 chapters and 29 branches of science! There’s even experiments you can try at home. I spent over a year writing it and I’m so excited for you to read it! #gay #gays #lgbtq #queer #lesbian #bi #queer ♬ original sound – Rob Anderson
RuPaul dropped an album.
@rupaulofficial On my way to snatch a trophy. #HustleThatCat ♬ original sound – RuPaul
The ladies abandoned their gays.
@gemmsauce ok honestly that was insidious of us #ny #gay #parati #uber ♬ original sound – gemmsauce
Dan Reynolds sweat on the crowd.
@concert.goer This is your sign to see Imagine Dragons live in concert ✨🫶🏼 #thunderimaginedragons #imaginedragonsconcert #imaginedragons #danreynolds #imaginedragonsbrasil #imaginedragons2023 #thunder #radioactive #imaginedragonslive #concert #theboys #radioactiveimaginedragons ♬ original sound – Concert Goer
A gay Tacoma business owner was murdered in New Orleans.
@photogsteve81 Sad situation in Tacoma. Heres how you can help #storytime #tacoma #pnw #help ♬ original sound – PhotogSteve81
The revolution began.
@musiccitycreative Voting Dolly this time around 🫶🏼💕 #dolly #dollyparton #reba #rebamcentire #election #vote #nashville #gay #lgbt #smallbusinesstok #queerownedbusiness #tiktokshopblackfriday ♬ Jolene by Dolly Parton sped up – music 🎧
And Trinity K. Bonet got real.
@queerty “I just want to see me. Someone who is really dealing with it.” Trinity K. Bonet shares their experience living with HIV. #QueertyClassics #TrinityKBonet #HIVAwareness #KnowYourStatus ♬ original sound – Queerty*
