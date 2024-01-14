tiktalk

A single gay dad’s OOTD, Dan Reynolds’ splash zone, & the dream presidential ticket

By

Fall in love with the NHL’s newest hockey daddy Jujhar Khaira, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Jordan Bruno remodeled Palm View Manor.

@houseproudhomos I wish it was that easy 🤜🤛 #husbandsoftiktok #renovation #DIY #homerenovation #fireplace #palmviewmanor ♬ original sound – Seph Cajegas

Josh Morris got the Gay Discount.

@justjoshinya_ #gay #lgbt #flying #airport #flightattendant ♬ original sound – justjoshinya_

Matt Bonbon dressed his daughter.

@mattybonbon

Ootd matching looks with my baby boy ❄️

♬ original sound – mattybonbonn

Raneir Pollard motivated his clients.

@queerty Happy campers Rachel and Kelly are joined by fitness guru Raneir Pollard. #lgbtq #workout #gaytravelcouple #gaytravel ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Ian Paget got wicked.

@ianpaget_

#wicked

? original sound – Ian Paget

Rob Anderson published Gay Science.

@heartthrobert MY BOOK IS HERE! Now you can finally pre-order my satirical gay science book in my bio! I borrow the familiar science book format to skewer ridiculous queer stereotypes across 70 chapters and 29 branches of science! There’s even experiments you can try at home. I spent over a year writing it and I’m so excited for you to read it! #gay #gays #lgbtq #queer #lesbian #bi #queer ♬ original sound – Rob Anderson

RuPaul dropped an album.

@rupaulofficial On my way to snatch a trophy. #HustleThatCat ♬ original sound – RuPaul

The ladies abandoned their gays.

@gemmsauce ok honestly that was insidious of us #ny #gay #parati #uber ♬ original sound – gemmsauce

Dan Reynolds sweat on the crowd.

@concert.goer This is your sign to see Imagine Dragons live in concert ✨🫶🏼 #thunderimaginedragons #imaginedragonsconcert #imaginedragons #danreynolds #imaginedragonsbrasil #imaginedragons2023 #thunder #radioactive #imaginedragonslive #concert #theboys #radioactiveimaginedragons ♬ original sound – Concert Goer

A gay Tacoma business owner was murdered in New Orleans.

@photogsteve81 Sad situation in Tacoma. Heres how you can help #storytime #tacoma #pnw #help ♬ original sound – PhotogSteve81

The revolution began.

@musiccitycreative Voting Dolly this time around 🫶🏼💕 #dolly #dollyparton #reba #rebamcentire #election #vote #nashville #gay #lgbt #smallbusinesstok #queerownedbusiness #tiktokshopblackfriday ♬ Jolene by Dolly Parton sped up – music 🎧

And Trinity K. Bonet got real.

@queerty “I just want to see me. Someone who is really dealing with it.” Trinity K. Bonet shares their experience living with HIV. #QueertyClassics #TrinityKBonet #HIVAwareness #KnowYourStatus ♬ original sound – Queerty*

