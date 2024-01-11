NHL player Jujhar Khaira is Gay Twitter™’s newest hockey daddy & we may need to apply ice

Jujhar Khaira is only the third player of Indian or Punjabi descent to play in the NHL.

But now, the forward owns a new title: favorite of the gays!

For reasons unknown, gays started salivating over pictures of Khaira on social media Wednesday night. The timing was quite random, considering Khaira currently plays for the Iowa Wild in the AHL, one step below the NHL.

But as we know, there’s not always a rhyme or reason for gay thirst. Sometimes, it just pops up.

That was the case with Khaira, our newest hockey daddy.

I’m sooooooooooooo drunk Jujhar Khaira pic.twitter.com/S3QLFbQ1Tm — fatherfigure (@fathrfigvre) January 11, 2024

Jeeeesus Christ — spenny (@gayformao) January 11, 2024

Anything, I would do anything for him — Lucas (@lucasmorenx) January 11, 2024

this is a perfect man btw https://t.co/1HwgC0PlYR — z (@zvchvrywillivms) January 11, 2024

gotta support my hubby at the next game it seems ? https://t.co/h9cmglFaVg — cristian (@thatlegalmex) January 11, 2024

Khaira, 29, made his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2015-16 campaign. He scored his first goal the following season, a game-winner against the Arizona Coyotes.

“You always picture it in your head,” Khaira told reporters after the game. “It feels good.”

"It's a relief… You always picture it in your head. It's a reality now & it feels good." @jujhar94 on his first @NHL goal pic.twitter.com/6mVRsM3hqf — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 17, 2017

As only the third player of Indian descent to step onto the NHL ice, Khaira knows the importance of visibility. He was a proud ambassador for the NHL’s You Can Play campaign, which seeks to eliminate homophobia in hockey. The program was launched in 2012 by legendary NHL exec Brian Burke following the tragic passing of his gay son, Brendan.

Despite looking different from his teammates, Khaira says he’s never felt unwelcome in a hockey locker room. He wishes everybody could enjoy the same experience.

“Everybody I’ve played with, I’ve never felt excluded,” he said in 2017. “Always felt welcome. That’s from Day One. There’s always a few people that you run into or play against where emotion will get high and stuff gets said, but since I’ve been a pro, not much of that.

“A hockey team is like a family and I don’t think anybody, especially myself, has ever been excluded or not felt part of it in any way.”

In many respects, it’s fitting that Khaira played for the Oilers, one of the most inclusive franchises in the NHL. They were the first NHL team to use rainbow tape on their sticks, and were also one of the first clubs to embrace Pride Nights. Back in 2014, then-captain Andrew Ference marched in Edmonton’s Pride parade wearing his Oilers jersey–a strong statement given the team’s stature in the city.

Each summer, the Oilers play in the Pride Cup, which coincides with Edmonton’s Pride celebrations.

Oilers forward Connor McDavid, one of the best players in the NHL, has also asserted himself as a steadfast LGBTQ+ ally. He spoke out against the league’s ill-conceived Pride tape ban, and last month, wrapped his stick in rainbow tape to show solidarity with the New Jersey Devils on their Pride night.

Following six seasons in Edmonton, Khaira signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021. He scored nine goals in two seasons, along with eight assists.

But as far as we’re concerned, he’s a perfect 10.

Jujhar Khaira if you read this im free on Thursday night and would like to hang out. Please respond to this and then hang out with me on Thursday night when I’m free https://t.co/fYFrIswsno — RKK (@rkktweets) January 11, 2024

Jujhar Khaira, the MAN that you are ?

pic.twitter.com/GHpnVd8xfb — BIG HEAD (@TUENEMIGOEFRAIN) January 11, 2024

Just found a bunch of people on twitter who dgaf about hockey falling madly in love with jujhar khaira . and i just wanna say . can u blame them ?! (oh i miss him so bad) pic.twitter.com/UU3KEwKINf — mii =^ – ? – ^= (@RyanMcLeoder) January 11, 2024

While we respect all handsome athletes, there’s something unique about hockey players. They’re rugged, tough and bearded.

It’s apparent that Khaira plays hard, as evidenced by the cut across his nose.

Oh, and did we mention he’s 6’4″?

😛😛😛

I think my heart stopped for a min ??? https://t.co/hVeAnE4zeD — sexy flanders (@dooni5000) January 11, 2024

This is the kind of man you commit unnatural carnal knowledge for https://t.co/oFnKHtIZrF — the hierophant ?? (@historia_stan) January 11, 2024

Ive been deeply inlove with this man for years, the day I bag a man like this y'all will never ever hear from me ever again https://t.co/sbBIeDzU5A — jacob ??? (@jacob_mo18) January 11, 2024

Though the Minnesota Wild signed Khaira in September, he’s only played one game at the NHL level this season.

It sounds like we need to make a field trip to Iowa, in search of hockey love.

We think we speak for many when we say, Khaira can put his puck wherever he wants…