Actor Ben Aldridge celebrates pride… by coming out!

Fleabag actor Ben Aldridge made a big announcement over the weekend… He’s here and he’s queer! Happy pride!
34-year-old Aldridge shared the news with his 113K followers on Instagram, writing: “The journey to pride was a long one for me. I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride”
Aldridge actually posted another pride message on Instagram two years ago, but he stopped short of actually coming out, simply wishing people a “happy pride.”
Happy pride, indeed!
5 Comments
dhmonarch89
so- gay, bi, non binary, etc….??? Coming out used to just mean gay- now there are 20 different classifications. Which is he/they/them? I have a headache.
Creamsicle
Does it matter? Can’t we just accept him with open arms and let him clarify (or not) on his own terms?
Cam
Cogratulations!
jayceecook
I’m not certain what part of the LGBTQ+ community he belongs to but I’ll say I’ve never seen a sexier Thomas Wayne. That ‘tache is fire! BP2BU
Jared MacBride
The picture on the Pride float is from 2018 – I’d say he’s been “out” for a while.