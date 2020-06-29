Actor Ben Aldridge celebrates pride… by coming out!

Fleabag actor Ben Aldridge made a big announcement over the weekend… He’s here and he’s queer! Happy pride!

34-year-old Aldridge shared the news with his 113K followers on Instagram, writing: “The journey to pride was a long one for me. I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride”

Aldridge actually posted another pride message on Instagram two years ago, but he stopped short of actually coming out, simply wishing people a “happy pride.”

Happy pride, indeed!

Scroll down for more Instagram snaps of Ben…

