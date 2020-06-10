Adam Rippon slams fellow skater over transphobic comments

Openly gay Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon has lashed out at fellow skater Alexei Yagudin of Russia. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Yagudin referred to transgender people as “Earth’s mistake” asking, “When will you die?”

Yagudin made the comments after Rippon announced he had donated to The Okra Project, a charity aimed at helping underprivileged black, transgender people. In response, Rippon decided to donate even more to the organization–but in Yagudin’s name.

“When Olympic gold, Alexei Yagudin, found out I donated to a charity that helps black trans people he said that he COULDNT WAIT for people like me to die,” said on Twitter. “Because of that I feel INSPIRED to donate another $1000 to the @TheOkraProject but this time, in his name.”

“There are so many homophobic, transphobic, and racist people in sports and it will not be tolerated,” Rippon added in another tweet. “It doesn’t matter how well respected they might be in their own sport. If they are hateful, they suck. He apologized but I don’t accept it. He can take his apology, homophobia, transphobia, racist comments, and his Olympic gold medal and shove them up his ass.”

Rippon, a man known for his vocal support of queer causes, and for his unapologetically flamboyant persona on the ice, finally added “LGTBQ+ people, you rock and are awesome just the way you are. YOU MATTER. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER, BLACK LIVES MATTER.”