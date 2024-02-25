‘Adam & Steve’ sequel! Broadway tragedy! When Mary met Sally!

Will Adam get Gets again? Yes, in the proposed sequel to Adam & Steve, the freshly funny 2005 gay rom-com which was written, directed by and starring Craig Chester (with Malcolm Gets co-starring as his love interest, Steve).

Chester reports that, on Gets’ urging, he wrote a followup screenplay and they’ve had readings of it for investors, with Chris Kattan also back on board as a bestie.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Chester told me the plot: “After a relapse, a newly sober Adam [Chester] must win back the trust of his husband [Gets], while dealing with aging parents, conspiracy theory loving friends and hot young daddy chasers in a town full of gays ‘of a certain age’–Palm Springs.”

Well, I doubt that Bros 2 will ever happen, considering the box office disappointment of the first one, but Mo’ Adam & Steve is a distinct possibility! (Kidding. The title is actually Adam & Steve 55+). Cheers, daddies.

Valley of the dolls

As for Team Sappho, the most lesbian film of the year has got to be Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls, which he wrote with his queer wife, Tricia Cooke. (Spoilers!) A source tells me, “It’s a huge dyke movie. Margaret Qualley leaves Beanie Feldstein and becomes friends, then lovers, with Geraldine Viswanathan. There’s a lesbian marching band sequence where everyone has to stop every few minutes and eat someone else’s pussy. There’s raunchy, explicit sex and lots of dildos.” Sounds like last year’s most lesbian movie, Bottoms, has already been topped.

Meanwhile, over on Broadway

A woman named Pippa Cleary recently reached out to me in what seemed like a desperation pitch. “Hi, Michael,” she DM’d me. “I’m the composer of the songs for My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)” That show happens to be non-binary British writer/performer Rob Madge’s one-person reminiscence about familial acceptance—a hit in London–and it was scheduled to start Broadway previews on February 27.

“Just wanted to reach out and say how excited I am to be coming to NYC for the show,” she went on. “I think this makes me the first British female composer to have a show on Broadway. I’m also the first woman to have had three musicals in the West End.

“If there’s anything I can do to help with press stuff, just let me know,” added Cleary. “Also, happy to talk about my visual impairment and disability as well. I’ve been registered blind since birth and don’t really read music, so I do everything by ear.”

OMG, an amazing story (and I sadly had to miss a promotional meet-and-greet for the show the previous week). Well, Cleary must have known that they needed an extra p.r. boost at that moment because the very next day, the show shockingly announced that it wasn’t opening this season after all. The money obviously fell through, and they’re supposedly planning on next season instead (but what can you do?). Maybe I should have acted faster!

A large part for Grande?

? JUST ANNOUNCED! ? Due to popular demand, Make Me Gorgeous! will now continue performances through March 24! Don’t miss your chance to experience “ONE OF THE BEST PLAYS OF THE SEASON” (Gay City News) – get tickets now at https://t.co/NtHa22yDAt! pic.twitter.com/X6UL4fyTVm — gorgeousshow (@MMGorgeousNYC) February 23, 2024

A one-person queer show that made it to off-Broadway is Make Me Gorgeous, which originally starred Wade McCollum (who’s now in Broadway’s Water For Elephants musical)–and then Drag Race season 12 star Jackie Cox—as a real-life hustler turned stripper turned hairdresser and writer.

The play’s one-named author, Donnie, asked me what I thought of Frankie Grande possibly being the next one to take over the role, when his gig inTitanique is completed, and I gave two thumbs up.

Frankie is an unsung talent and this would be a great way to make sure this part goes on and on! (We’ll see if it happens.)

Mary, Mary, quite contrary

Meanwhile, Oh, Mary! is a campy off-Broadway comedy starring Cole Escola as a wildly restless and unhappy Mary Todd Lincoln and Conrad Ricamora as Abraham Lincoln. A friend assures me that, “The audience goes wild, especially for the Lincoln blow job and Bianca Leigh’s ice cream inspired orgasm as Mary’s chaperone.”

Well, another friend knows someone close to Sally Field, who was Oscar nominated for playing Mary Todd Lincoln in 2012’s not quite as raunchy Spielberg film Lincoln. And they’re desperately trying to get Sally to go see the show. They think she’ll like it, she’ll really like it.

Spoiler alert: She did! And so did Spielberg!

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg & Sally Field seeing “Oh Mary!” is just the best thing of the year thus far pic.twitter.com/PYZaFcrTLO — Annie (@BadgrGrl21) February 23, 2024