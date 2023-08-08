After gagging over his BDE, Kari Lake now finds Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis “disgusting”

Hey, remember when Kari Lake was running for governor in Arizona and couldn’t stop talking about Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ BDE? Well, apparently she’s not feeling his energy anymore.

In case you need a refresher… Lake made the comments last August at a Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

“That guy has a backbone made of steel,” Lake said of DeSantis. “I’ll tell you what he’s got, I don’t know if anybody’s heard about this, but he’s got BDE. Anybody know what this means? Ask your kids about it later.”

She continued, “I call it ‘Big DeSantis Energy.’ Right? He’s got the same kind of BDE that President Trump has. And frankly he has the same kind of BDE that we want all of our elected leaders to have.”

Kari Lake says Desantis has ‘BDE,’ (Big Dick Energy), the same kind of BDE that Trump has. “He has the same BDE that we want all of our leaders to have.” pic.twitter.com/hcFlNiRrCn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 15, 2022

But after DeSantis, who’s now running against Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination for president, told NBC this week that he believes the ex-president lost the 2020 election, Lake’s love for the gay-hating Florida governor died.

“I saw a little bit of [DeSantis’ NBC interview],” Lake said on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week. “Disgusting!”

“I’ll tell you what, the people of Iowa don’t like backstabbers,” she continued. “I’m from Iowa, I grew up there. They can smell a phony from a mile away. They’ve determined that Ron’s a phony.”

But Lake, who has been reportedly been angling hard for a spot on the GOP ticket alongside Trump, didn’t stop there.

“He’s got to buy endorsements, spending all that big donor money, wasting it,” she carried on. “When he really should be supporting [former] President Trump … this is about saving our country.”

Desantis today said Trump’s own incompetence was to blame for his loss in 2020, and Bannon and Lake went nuts, calling Desantis a “phony” “disgusting” and “backstabber.”https://t.co/kkyPJ1oFsV — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 7, 2023

DeSantis is currently trailing Trump in the polls.

Per Forbes:

15.1%. That’s DeSantis’ average national polling result in the GOP presidential primaries as of August 8, according to FiveThirtyEight. DeSantis falls in second place behind former Trump, who is averaging 53.2% and maintains a lead in most polls. The gap has widened in recent months: DeSantis averaged 23.4% three months ago, and 34.4% six months ago.

To make matters worse, he recently let go of a third of his campaign staff, and just this morning he announced he had hired a new campaign manager, too… a mere three months after announcing candidacy.

James Uthmeier, who previously worked as DeSantis’ gubernatorial office’s chief of staff, will replace outgoing campaign manager and longtime DeSantis aide Generra Peck, who will reportedly stay on as a chief strategist for the flailing campaign.

In addition to calling DeSantis “disgusting”, a “backstabber”, and a “phony”, Lake recently issued a statement calling on all GOP presidential candidates to suspend their campaigns immediately and rally behind Trump or “we will lose this country forever.”

This latest SHAM indictment is the line in the sand.



That’s why I’m calling on all Republican primary candidates to suspend their campaigns & rally around President Donald J. Trump.



READ my full statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4VhQWLhghj — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 1, 2023

So far, none of the candidates have heeded her call.