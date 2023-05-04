After giving up Botox, Tom Ford slams celebs for “injecting way too many things into their face”

Tom Ford may have suddenly walked away from his eponymous luxury brand, but that doesn’t mean he’s riding off into the sunset quietly.

Days after casually announcing his departure from the Tom Ford label by releasing his final collection on Instagram, the 61-year-old fashion designer is blasting many of the same people who kept his line in business by slamming them for destroying their looks with too many cosmetic procedures.

Without naming names, Ford had strong opinions about the botched work of the rich and famous.

“People are injecting way too many things in their face,” Ford said on the latest episode of Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi podcast. “You look at a lot of celebrities now and you just think, ‘Oh, my God, what do they see when they look in the mirror?’ They don’t even look like themselves any longer. And it is truly dysmorphia.”

He added: “I think a lot of these people lose touch with who they were. They see a line and they think they have to fill it. They see a wrinkle and they’ve got to fill it. They see someone else’s mouth and they think they need to have that.”

While his comments may sound harsh (yet factual), Ford has been known to dabble in the injectable arts himself, but stopped following the arrival of his son.

“I’ve decided to age. Since we’ve had Jack I haven’t had a Botox injection or a filler,” he told WWD in 2014. “I haven’t had time.” It’s unclear if he’s gone back on his word in the years since.

Ford and his late husband Richard Buckley welcomed Jack, now 10, in 2012. Buckley passed away after a long illness in September 2021 at the age of 72.

While the last couple of years have been tough emotionally following Buckley’s passing, Ford is starting to plan out his next chapter, especially after selling his namesake brand to Estée Lauder for $2.8 billion in 2022.

“We were together for 35 years and it’s been hard,” Ford said. “And only now am I actually able to really start seeing a future, seeing a third act hopefully in my life, both professionally and personally.”

But it looks like he’ll be pausing his illustrious fashion career and dipping back into his other love of filmmaking. If you recall, he wrote, produced, and directed two films: A Single Man in 2009 and Nocturnal Animals in 2016.

After dropping his swan song womenswear line on social media, Ford is focusing on getting back into the director’s chair with two new projects.

“One is a screenplay that I finished right before COVID,” he shared on the podcast. “Another is a property that I have that I need to get busy and finish the screenplay on, but I’m only now, as I said earlier, coming out of a long period of readjustment.”

Ford’s readjustment also includes getting back into the dating pool, but says it’s really hard out there for a ridiculously handsome billionaire.

“No one ever asks me out. I am actually a very shy person,” he said. “I don’t know that most people would believe that, but I think sometimes when you’re very shy, you can seem aloof, and it’s really a defense to just kind of maintain.”

Actually that tracks. Unfortunately, most gay mortals have a better chance of walking on the moon than getting close enough to Ford’s orbit to swipe right. A boy can dream though.

While we wait for Ford’s next era to unfold, check out the trailers for both of his films Nocturnal Animals and A Single Man.