Alex Mohajer could be the first openly gay Iranian elected in the world

Alex Mohajer, president of the Stonewall Democratic Club of Los Angeles, is coming in hot and has his eyes set on the California Legislature. And we all have our eyes on him.

The openly gay 38-year-old Democrat is running for California State Senate in the 37th Senate District. If he wins, Mohajer said in a campaign press release that he would be “one of the first openly gay Iranians elected anywhere in the world.”

The 2024 candidate would represent Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Irvine, portions of Huntington Beach, and Orange County, his hometown.

Raised by a single mom who immigrated to the U.S. from Iran, Mohajer grew up in Irvine, CA. He attended public schools and community college there. Later, Mohajer found his way to the University of California, Berkeley, for his undergraduate degree.

He returned to Orange County for law school and graduated with a J.D. from Chapman University School of Law in 2011. For the past ten years, this bearded beaut has been working for the Civil Service Advocate for the County of Los Angeles, investigating allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination.

“I have a platform that’s about fighting for working-class families, small business owners, and public school education, because I’m the son of Iranian immigrants, which really informs my worldview,” Mohajer said in an interview. “My mom came here and struggled and sacrificed a great deal so that we could have access to a good public school education and have opportunities she didn’t have.”

Mohajer is a man of the people, and his campaign whole-hear reflects that.

“I understand the struggle and sacrifice of families like mine and the value of a good public education which is why I’m going to fight for the economic dignity of working-class families, small business owners, and teachers right here at home,”

It’s official. I’m running for California State Senate to make good on the American promise that families like mine struggled and sacrificed for. #promiseofamerica pic.twitter.com/NZWkoPHFtM — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) March 15, 2023

The candidate hopes to improve access to healthcare for Californians.

“We have an obligation to ensure our most vulnerable, including our seniors and differently-abled, do not fall through the cracks,” the political hopeful said, “We also need to address mental health in the state and make sure we expand access to resources.”

Check out his Instagram, and you can see that Mohajer supports the women of Iran who have been peacefully protesting for their rights. And Mohajer’s activism for “Iranian people’s fight for basic human rights” doesn’t stop there; it extends to the rights of women, LGBTQIA+ people, and marginalized communities.

“I vow to take the fight for a free Iran to Sacramento, and will always advocate for marginalized communities here at home, especially as hate against our Asian American, Jewish, LGBTQ+, and Black neighbors is on the rise.”

Pride was a protest. In February, the City of Huntington Beach voted to ban the Pride flag. Speaking today at the #PrideAtThePier protest was an honor and a stark reminder that it’s time Orange County elected it’s first openly LGBTQ+ legislator. #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/endD36cVON — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) May 21, 2023

Climate change is also a political issue that Mohajer is ready to grab by its horns. On his website, he has pledged to “not take campaign contributions from the same gas and oil lobbies that are holding us back from meaningful progress.” He also aims to bring a “clean energy economy” to his district.

We’re proud of Mohajer for not only being a positive role model for LGBTQIA+ folks and for tackling long-overdue issues head-on. We’re excited to see what kind of positive impact he can make. And we wish him the best in the 2024 elections.