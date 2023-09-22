Alexander Skarsgård’s gay night out, Ricky Martin’s tan line & the messiest hookup ever: Your weekly gay news recap

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

SKÅL: Alexander Skarsgård spent his weekend partying and kissing boys at a gay club in Stockholm. [Read all about it on Queerty]

RECEIPTS: Angelica Ross said she was left on read by Ryan Murphy after pitching an all-Black women AHS season [Read all about it on Into], then she spilled the tea on former co-star Emma Roberts. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

LINE OF DUTY: Ricky Martin showed off his tan line (or lack thereof) while lounging by the poolside.

TOO MUCH HOLE: A proposed AIDS Memorial in Palm Spring caused an uproar after some local residents determined it looked like a giant gaping, well, you know… [Read all about it on Queerty]

SHUT DOWN: Karine Jean-Pierre was having none of this rude Fox News reporter who interrupted her. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

BEDROOM POLITICS: Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey’s dom/sub dynamic is on full display in the steamy new preview for Fellow Travelers that dropped on Thursday.

KERPLUNK: Nikki Haley’s longshot bid for the White House landed back in the toilet this week. [Read about it on Queerty.]

LUCKY STAR: From flop to not? Madonna’s latest single is actually a hit, but nobody knows that. [Read about it on Queerty.]

MESS: This twink’s TikTok features maybe the funniest, messiest gay hookup ever… or at least this week!

